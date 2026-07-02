Influential Women Features Shannon Doyle Bell: Emmy-Nominated Television Producer, Communications Strategist

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Storytelling Through Media Leadership, Community Engagement, and Amplifying Underrepresented VoicesShannon Doyle Bell is an Emmy-nominated television producer, communications strategist, and independent publisher whose career has been built around the power of storytelling. With more than 20 years of experience in television, film, podcasting, and digital media, she has produced and written for projects in both Los Angeles and Atlanta. Her work has included collaborations with major media organizations such as BET, OWN, NBC, FOX, SiriusXM, Allen Media Group, and Hearst Media, where she developed a reputation for crafting compelling narratives that uplift women, BIPOC communities, and other underrepresented voices.In addition to her media work, Shannon is the founder, publisher, and editor of Upper Westside Atlanta Magazine, an independent hyper-local publication she launched to connect residents, businesses, nonprofits, and civic organizations across Atlanta’s Upper Westside. Through the magazine, she oversees operations, editorial strategy, hires writers, and produces stories that highlight the people and organizations making a difference in the community. She also serves as Communications Manager for Agape Youth & Family Center, where she leads strategic communications, media relations, and partnership development to advance the organization’s mission of ending generational poverty for children and families.Shannon earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from Kent State University, with a focus in Electronic Media Production and a minor in Sociology. She later completed certifications in the Business of Entertainment and Film and Television Industry Essentials through New York University Tisch School of the Arts. She attributes her success to a lot of grit, Midwest values, determination, and the favor, grace, and guidance of God.The best career advice Shannon has ever received is to pace yourself because life is a marathon, not a sprint; tread with confidence. Her advice to young women entering this industry is to find a mentor as soon as possible and learn, shadow, and absorb as much as you can from their experience. The values that are most important to Shannon in both her work and personal life are having a strong faith, being truthful, and caring for your neighbors/community.Beyond her professional work, Shannon is deeply committed to mentorship, nonprofit service, and community engagement through organizations such as Women in Film & TV Atlanta, Park Pride Atlanta, and Atlanta Public Schools, reflecting her belief that storytelling can be a powerful tool for social impact and belonging.Learn More about Shannon Doyle Bell:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/shannon-doylebell or through her website, https://upperwestsideatlanta.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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