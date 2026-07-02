Nanfang Communication

Key Chinese fiber optic cable makers enabling global telecom and AI connectivity.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jiangsu, China ，July 2, 2026——As of 2026, China remains a dominant force in global optical fiber cable production, supporting the expanding demands of telecommunications, data centers, and AI-driven connectivity. This report profiles five established manufacturers that supply a range of passive optical network products including indoor and outdoor optical cables, PLC splitters, fiber optic connectors, MPO multi-core connectors, and specialty fibers. The companies listed below are recognized for their production capacity, certifications, and long-term partnerships with operators.Industry ContextPassive optical network components serve as physical-layer transmission and distribution infrastructure, providing signal transmission, fiber distribution, and patching/access functions. These components are widely deployed in telecom operators, data centers, FTTH/broadband access, enterprise and campus networks, industrial IoT and smart city projects, as well as 5G backhaul networks. Their long-term continuous operation requires stable maintenance and periodic inspections.1. Nanfang Communication (Jiangsu South Communication Technology Co., Ltd.)Company Overview: Nanfang Communication, founded in 1992, is a subsidiary of South Communication Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1617.HK). The company has a paid-in capital of RMB 150 million, employs approximately 360 staff, and operates a manufacturing facility covering 26,795.3 m² with an annual production capacity of 3,000,000 core kilometers.Main Products: Optical fibers, optical cables and ODN systems and optical components (including indoor/outdoor optical cables , PLC splitters, fiber optic connectors, MPO multi-core connectors, optical modules, etc.); also custom specialty fibers/cables and system integration services.Certifications & R&D: Nanfang Communication has obtained ISO9001, TL9000, ISO14001, OHSAS18001, the Integration of Informatization and Industrialization Management System, and ISO50001 certifications. It is recognized as a High-tech Enterprise and National-level Green Factory. The company holds over 300 patents (including over 45 invention patents), 16 standards (1 national standard, 15 industry standards), and a CNAS-accredited laboratory with an R&D team of 80 engineers.Market Presence: The company has established cooperative relationships with operators such as China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Broadcast Network. It operates 28 provincial-level offices across China, with major markets including China. Products such as the GYTA53 optical fiber cable (supporting G.652 and G.657 fibers, PE or LSZH sheath) and the MPO/MTP Loopback test equipment (made with ceramic ferrule and MTP ferrule, models MPO-12F-Loopback and MPO-24F-Loopback) are used in network testing, data center commissioning, and equipment validation.Contact Information:· Email: info@jsnfgroup.com· Tel: +86 51988792646· WhatsApp: +8619850287785· Webite： https://www.jsnfgroup.com/en.php · Address: Nanfang Communication, Jintan District, Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province, China2. Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC)YOFC, headquartered in Wuhan, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of optical fiber preforms, optical fibers, and optical cables. The company supplies a full portfolio of single-mode and multimode fibers, ribbon cables, and high-density connectivity solutions. YOFC is a key supplier to major Chinese telecom operators and exports to over 80 countries. Its strong R&D capability is supported by national-level fiber-optic laboratories and a large number of patents in fiber manufacturing technology.3. Hengtong Optic-electric Co., Ltd.Hengtong, based in Suzhou, is a comprehensive cable and optical communication enterprise. Its product range includes optical fibers, submarine cables, and integrated solutions for 5G and data centers. Hengtong has a strong global presence with manufacturing bases and sales offices outside China. The company is recognized for its vertical integration from preform production to finished cable and system deployment.4. Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co., Ltd. (ZTT)ZTT, headquartered in Nantong, operates across optical communication, power transmission, and marine cables. In the optical fiber sector, ZTT produces optical fibers, cables, ODN products, and FTTH components. The company has a broad portfolio including specialty fibers and high-density patch panels. ZTT holds numerous international certifications and serves telecom operators, data centers, and industrial customers worldwide.5. FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co., Ltd.FiberHome, based in Wuhan, is a state-owned enterprise that provides optical communication equipment and optical cables. Its product line covers optical fibers, cables, optical line terminals, and ODN products. FiberHome is deeply integrated into China's national broadband projects and 5G rollouts. The company also supplies MPO connectors, WDM modules, and other high-density products for data centers.Market Impact & OutlookThese five manufacturers collectively represent a significant portion of China's optical fiber cable output, which underpins domestic telecom expansion and global AI data infrastructure. As demand for high-speed connectivity grows, the role of passive components such as ribbon cables, PLC splitters, and MPO high-density patch panels becomes increasingly critical. Each company continues to invest in R&D and production automation to meet evolving requirements from cloud service providers and telecom operators.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.