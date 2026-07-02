SGS Marks a Decade of Partnership in Gabon with Renewed PVoC Mandate

SGS has supported the Gabonese government in its mission to protect consumers, secure trade and strengthen the quality of imported products since the country's implementation of the PVoC program.

The third consecutive renewal of SGS’s pre-export verification of conformity (PVoC) mandate in Gabon marks a decade-long partnership with Gabonese authorities

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, has announced the renewal of its pre-export verification of conformity (PVoC) mandate in Gabon. This third consecutive renewal represents a new milestone in a ten-year partnership with the Gabonese authorities, reflecting sustained collaboration built on trust, technical expertise and a commitment to quality.Since the implementation of the PVoC program in Gabon, SGS has supported the Gabonese government through the Agence Gabonaise de Normalisation (AGANOR) in its mission to protect consumers, secure trade and strengthen the quality and compliance of imported products. This long-standing collaboration is founded on mutual confidence, proven performance and a shared commitment to transparency and regulatory effectiveness.The renewal of the PVoC program demonstrates the confidence of the Gabonese authorities in SGS’s performance and the positive impact of the program on the national economy. It also reflects a shared ambition to further strengthen compliance frameworks while introducing process improvements and innovation, including digital inspection solutions and enhanced service delivery to economic operators.Certification fees continue to be structured on an ad valorem basis according to shipment route, with Route A set at 0.53% of FOB value (minimum EUR 300, maximum EUR 7000), Route B at 0.45% (minimum EUR 300, maximum EUR 7000) and Route C at 0.27% (minimum EUR 220, maximum EUR 7000). These fees cover document verification, physical inspection, sampling and container sealing where applicable. Additional services such as laboratory testing, manufacturer licensing, registration fees, bulk sampling and reinspection are excluded.Certain products remain exempt from the PVoC program, including non-commercial postal parcels, commercial samples, goods financed through international aid, and personal effects of diplomats, students or civil servants at the end of their assignments.Through this renewed mandate, SGS reaffirms its commitment to supporting Gabon's national quality infrastructure and standardization policies, facilitating legitimate trade through transparent and efficient procedures, and contributing to environmental sustainability and economic competitiveness.SGS also acknowledges the continued trust of the Gabonese authorities and the collaboration of all stakeholders involved, including administrations, importers and technical partners, whose contributions remain essential to the program’s success.With its global network and local expertise, SGS remains fully committed to supporting Gabon in achieving a safer, more compliant and efficient trade environment.

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