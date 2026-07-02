Lupax by Pooya Zoiee and Zohreh Fallah Wins Bronze A' Design Award in Lighting

Lupax

Rotating Pendant Lamp Honored for Adaptive Illumination and Thoughtful Engineering in Lighting Products Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Lupax by Pooya Zoiee and Zohreh Fallah as a Bronze winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious recognitions in design, and it is a highly respected and well-recognized honor within the field of lighting design. This recognition acknowledges Lupax as an outstanding example of good design, distinguished through a rigorous and impartial evaluation process. The award places the rotating pendant lamp among works noted for creativity, technical merit, and practical value. The recognition reflects careful consideration of both form and function in the realm of lighting products.The A' Design Award in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category holds relevance for designers, manufacturers, and end users seeking solutions that combine adaptability with refined aesthetics. Lupax responds to a growing interest in lighting that allows people to shape the atmosphere of a space according to need. By enabling users to adjust the spread and direction of illumination, the design aligns with contemporary expectations for interactive and human-centered products. Such adaptability supports varied settings, from focused work environments to calm, restful interiors. The recognition draws attention to how thoughtful design can serve everyday comfort and well-being.Lupax is a rotatable pendant lamp built around a fixed central core, with movable wings that guide how light disperses across a room. When the panels are lifted upward, the lamp produces concentrated, indirect light with sharp shapes that suggest tension and drama. When turned downward, the wings create a soft, diffused glow that feels soothing and harmonious. The form remains intentionally minimal so that the act of adjusting the wings becomes the central feature of the experience. The dual wing rotation mechanism, allowing opposite movement while preserving function, represents a notable engineering achievement that balances elegance, function, and feasibility.This recognition encourages Pooya Zoiee and Zohreh Fallah to continue exploring the intersection of design and engineering in future lighting projects. The award may inspire further development of adaptive products that invite meaningful interaction while expressing conceptual ideas. By demonstrating how a simple form can convey themes of balance and peace, Lupax sets a reference point for the designers' ongoing work. The honor serves as motivation to pursue continued innovation and refinement in product realization.Team MembersLupax was designed by Pooya Zoiee and Zohreh Fallah, who together developed the concept, form, and rotating mechanism, with contributions from Cham Asemani in the realization of the project.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, view its details, and discover more about its designers at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Pooya Zoiee and Zohreh FallahSeyedpooya Zoiee is a mechanical engineer and researcher working in advanced manufacturing and physical product development. His background in engineering informs a practice centered on linking analytical methods with the design and realization of physical products, including metal additive manufacturing and computational design approaches such as generative design and implicit modeling. He integrates design, simulation, and fabrication processes to address performance and manufacturability in industrial applications. Pooya Zoiee and Zohreh Fallah are based in Iran, and through published research and ongoing technical development they contribute to data-driven methodologies in engineering and product realization.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. Within the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovation in lighting design, functionality and efficiency, aesthetic appeal, integration with environment, sustainability and energy efficiency, material selection, light quality and consistency, visual comfort, and optimal illumination. The designation recognizes the dedication and skill of designers who produce work distinguished by thoughtful development and considered use of materials and technology. Designs receiving this recognition are acknowledged for their professional execution and their potential to influence industry standards positively. Winning the Bronze A' Design Award highlights a designer's ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Lighting Products and Projects Design Award is a respected competition that welcomes a broad range of participants, including lighting designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands within the lighting and interior design industries. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel of design professionals, lighting industry experts, academics, and journalists, voting on pre-established criteria. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://lightingdesignaward.net

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