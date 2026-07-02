Influential Women Profiles Elizabeth Marie Freas: Executive Counselor And Founder Of Freas Forward LLC

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Educational Leadership and Technology Strategy Through Equity, Innovation, and Systems ThinkingBuffalo, New York — Elizabeth Freas is an accomplished executive counselor with more than 25 years of experience in public education and over 15 years of expertise in educational technology leadership. Beginning her career as a classroom teacher, she quickly advanced through progressively senior roles, serving as a building-based leader, director, and assistant superintendent. Today, she brings that depth of experience to her work with Info-Tech Research Group, where she supports CIOs and technology leaders in K-12 and higher education systems through systems thinking, leadership development, strategic decision-making, and complex project execution. She is also the Founder of Freas Forward LLC, a firm dedicated to empowering leaders in education and technology through structured strategy and growth-oriented planning.Through Freas Forward LLC, Elizabeth specializes in strategic planning designed to equip education leaders with practical tools to navigate organizational challenges and identify opportunities for long-term growth. Her approach emphasizes clarity, alignment, and actionable frameworks that help institutions move from vision to execution while strengthening leadership capacity at every level.Elizabeth holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy, earned in 2019, along with two Master’s degrees in Educational Leadership and Special Education. She is certified as both a New York State K-12 teacher and administrator, blending academic preparation with extensive field experience. This combination allows her to bridge theory and practice in ways that directly support educators, administrators, and technology leaders working in complex and evolving systems.In addition to her consulting and advisory work, Elizabeth is a published author. In 2025, she released The Female Framework, a book that explores her experiences and insights navigating leadership in both education and technology. The work reflects her commitment to equity and her dedication to helping women and emerging leaders build confidence, resilience, and clarity in their professional journeys.Beyond her professional roles, Elizabeth remains actively engaged in service and governance. She serves on the boards of ErieNet and the Academy for Human Rights, where she is a past president. She is also involved with the New York State Association of Women Administrators, contributing to ongoing discussions around leadership, equity, and advancement opportunities for women in education.Elizabeth attributes much of her success to the unwavering support of her family and her husband. Their encouragement and partnership at home allow her to fully dedicate herself to her professional responsibilities, board service, and organizational contributions. She credits this strong personal foundation as a key factor in her ability to maintain balance while taking on multiple leadership roles across education and technology sectors.Throughout her career, one of the most impactful lessons Elizabeth has received is the importance of resilience. Early in her leadership journey, a mentor reminded her that she would not be the right fit for everyone, a perspective that has shaped her approach to decision-making and communication. She views clear and direct communication as an essential component of effective leadership, even when conversations are difficult. Over time, she has learned that resilience is necessary to navigate challenges, make complex decisions, and lead with integrity.Elizabeth is also passionate about supporting the next generation of women entering education and technology fields. She encourages young women to resist the tendency to overqualify themselves before pursuing opportunities. In her experience, growth occurs when individuals are willing to step outside their comfort zones, take on new challenges, and engage in roles even when they feel partially unprepared. She emphasizes the importance of self-advocacy, voice, and mutual support among women in leadership pathways.Within the broader field of education, Elizabeth identifies several ongoing challenges and opportunities. One of the most pressing concerns is the recruitment and retention of passionate professionals, particularly in high-need roles. At the same time, she recognizes that rapid advancements in technology, including artificial intelligence, are reshaping the educational landscape. While these changes introduce uncertainty, she believes they also offer significant opportunities to rethink instructional models, enhance operational systems, and better prepare students for the future. According to Elizabeth, success in this evolving environment requires thoughtful integration of technology and a commitment to continuous improvement.Her professional values remain grounded in authenticity, empathy, and positivity. Elizabeth strives to remain true to herself while modeling these principles for her colleagues, teams, and family. Even in challenging environments, she focuses on maintaining clarity of purpose, supporting others with empathy, and addressing concerns with thoughtful and constructive leadership.Through her work as a speaker, executive counselor, author, and Founder of Freas Forward LLC, Elizabeth Marie Freas continues to influence the future of education and technology leadership. Her career reflects a consistent dedication to empowering others, advancing strategic innovation in education, and helping leaders at all levels realize their full potential.Learn More about Elizabeth Marie Freas:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Elizabeth-Freas or through her website, https://freasforward.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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