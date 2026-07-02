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The Business Research Company's Medical Nonwoven Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 7.3% CAGR Through 2030

Expected to grow to $16.32 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The medical nonwoven sector has experienced significant growth recently, driven by rising healthcare demands and improvements in medical infrastructure. This market is set to continue expanding as healthcare systems worldwide cope with increasing challenges such as infections and chronic diseases. Below, we explore the current market size, key drivers, notable trends, and regional outlook shaping this industry.

Steady Growth in Medical Nonwoven Market Size and Future Outlook

The medical nonwoven market has shown strong expansion over recent years. It is projected to increase from $11.49 billion in 2025 to $12.31 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth during the historical period has been supported by heightened awareness around hospital-acquired infections, the rising use of disposable healthcare products, expansion of healthcare facilities worldwide, an increase in surgical procedures, and a growing demand for affordable hygiene solutions. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $16.32 billion by 2030 with an even higher CAGR of 7.3%. Factors contributing to this future growth include an aging population, the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses, advancements in biodegradable nonwoven materials, the rise of home healthcare services, and more stringent infection control regulations globally.

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What Medical Nonwovens Are and Their Importance in Healthcare

Medical nonwovens are specialized fabrics made by bonding fibers together without weaving or knitting, designed specifically for healthcare applications. They are lightweight, breathable, and primarily disposable, offering effective hygiene and protection barriers. These materials play a crucial role in reducing infection transmission, safeguarding both patients and healthcare workers, and facilitating efficient healthcare operations through their single-use nature and ease of manufacture.

The Impact of Increasing Surgical Procedures on Medical Nonwoven Demand

A key factor driving growth in the medical nonwoven market is the rising number of surgical operations worldwide. Surgeries involve medical procedures performed in operating rooms that require incisions, tissue manipulation, or suturing, typically done under anesthesia. The surge in surgeries is largely due to the higher incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions, cancers, and diabetes, which often require surgical intervention. This increase directly boosts the consumption of medical nonwoven products, as these materials are essential for sterile surgical gowns, drapes, masks, and wound care supplies used in every procedure. For instance, in June 2024, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported that liposuction remained the most popular plastic surgery in 2023 with nearly 350,000 procedures performed, marking a 7% rise compared to 2022. This trend clearly highlights how the growing volume of surgeries is expanding demand for medical nonwovens.

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How Rising Chronic Disease Rates Elevate Medical Nonwoven Usage

The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses is another significant factor driving the medical nonwoven market. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer require ongoing, long-term medical care. The growing number of these conditions is largely linked to aging populations, where older adults often suffer from multiple chronic issues simultaneously, placing sustained pressure on healthcare systems. This rising burden intensifies the need for sterile, single-use protective medical products used in wound management, surgeries, and patient care, thereby boosting demand for medical nonwoven materials. For example, in January 2026, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the number of people diagnosed or undiagnosed with diabetes in the United States increased from 37.3 million in 2022 to over 40.1 million in 2023, signifying a growing chronic disease challenge. This trend reinforces the expanding market for medical nonwovens driven by chronic disease management.

Regional Distribution and Growth Trends in the Medical Nonwoven Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the medical nonwoven market, reflecting its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high demand for infection control products. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period, fueled by rising healthcare investments, expanding medical infrastructure, and an increasing patient population. The comprehensive market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing insights into global market dynamics and growth opportunities.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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