<span dir="ltr" lang="EN-US">President Lai meets Marshall Islands Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Kalani R. Kaneko</span>

TAIWAN, July 2 - President Lai meets Marshall Islands Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Kalani R. Kaneko

On the afternoon of July 1, President Lai Ching-te met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Kalani R. Kaneko of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and his wife. In remarks, President Lai stated that Taiwan and the Marshall Islands share universal values including democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights, and cooperation between our two nations in recent years has continued to yield fruitful results in such areas as agriculture, medicine and public health, education, women's empowerment, and climate change response. The president said that amidst the rapidly changing international political and economic landscape, and faced with the restructuring of global supply chains and other challenges, Taiwan will continue to deepen collaboration with the Marshall Islands to jointly bolster economic resilience. He expressed hope that the two nations will continue to support each other and move forward side by side in the international arena.

A translation of President Lai's remarks follows:

I extend a very warm welcome to Minister Kaneko, Madame Lorraine Kaneko, and the members of the delegation on this visit to Taiwan. During my tenure as president, Minister Kaneko has joined Marshall Islands President Hilda C. Heine on two of her visits to Taiwan. And when I visited the Marshall Islands in 2024, I was cordially received by both of you. I am delighted that we are meeting here today for further exchanges.

Minister Kaneko, I would like to thank you for continuing to advance exchanges and cooperation between our countries over many years. Throughout your time as minister of health and human services, and in your current role as minister of foreign affairs and trade, you have strongly advocated for Taiwan's international participation and fully demonstrated your government's regard and support for our diplomatic friendship.

Taiwan and the Marshall Islands share a profound connection through Austronesian culture and common values, including democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights. In the past few years, cooperation between our two nations has continued to yield fruitful results in such areas as agriculture, medicine and public health, education, women's empowerment, and climate change response. Amidst the rapidly changing international political and economic landscape, many nations are now faced with the restructuring of global supply chains and other challenges. Taiwan will continue to deepen collaboration with the Marshall Islands across various domains so as to jointly bolster economic resilience and enhance our peoples' well-being.

That is why, in April, I designated Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) as my special envoy to lead a trade and investment delegation to the Marshall Islands, the goal of which was to further facilitate economic, trade, and industrial exchanges between our nations and jointly expand our spheres of cooperation. Furthermore, on behalf of all in Taiwan, I would like to once again extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by the devastating fire which broke out on Ebeye Island last month. Beyond providing assistance for post-disaster reconstruction, we also stand ready to work with the Marshall Islands to strengthen disaster prevention and resilience, jointly protecting the public and safeguarding social stability.

We also look forward to our nations supporting each other and moving forward side by side in the international arena. This year's Pacific Islands Forum will be held at the end of August. With the backing of the Marshall Islands and other like-minded partners, I hope that Taiwan will be able to contribute even more to regional peace, prosperity, and development.

In closing, I once again welcome Minister Kaneko, Madame Kaneko, and the esteemed delegation. Please kindly convey our sincerest regards to President Heine from Taiwan. I am sure that, with your support, our alliance will continue to deepen and grow even stronger.

Minister Kaneko then delivered remarks, first conveying warm greetings on behalf of President Heine and the government and people of the Marshall Islands. He expressed that he was deeply honored to be in Taiwan on this official visit, and extended his sincere appreciation to President Lai and the government for their gracious invitation and warm welcome.

Minister Kaneko noted that this year marks the 28th anniversary of diplomatic ties between our two nations, expressing pride in the enduring friendship between the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of China (Taiwan). He added that the two countries have a special and enduring relationship, one rooted in our shared Austronesian heritage and strengthened by mutual respect for each other's democratic systems and our steadfast commitment to the core values of freedom, justice, and the rule of law.

Minister Kaneko pointed out that support from the Republic of China (Taiwan) continues to be invaluable to the people and national development of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, particularly in the areas of health, education, economic development, and climate resilience. He also expressed appreciation for the opportunities provided to Marshallese youth studying in Taiwan, as well as for the care extended to his nation's citizens receiving medical treatment in Taiwan.

Minister Kaneko emphasized that the Republic of the Marshall Islands is committed to advocating for Taiwan's meaningful participation in United Nations systems and other regional and international organizations. He stated that his country will continue to call on the UN to take immediate action to resolve the inappropriate exclusion of Taiwan's 23.6 million people from UN mechanisms and activities.

In closing, Minister Kaneko once again extended his sincere gratitude and stated that he looked forward to the bilateral discussions and to continuing close cooperation in advancing our shared priorities.

The delegation also included Iroij Leikman Zedkeia. The group was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of the Republic of the Marshall Islands Cassailis Jarom.

