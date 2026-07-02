SGS Publishes Guide to BIS Compliance and Market Entry in India

SGS has published a comprehensive guide to its BIS Application Management Services, designed to reduce risk and accelerate market entry.

SGS has published a practical guide to Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) compliance for manufacturers and importers seeking to access the Indian market.

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, has published a comprehensive guide to BIS compliance to help manufacturers and importers respond to the increasingly complex and rapidly evolving regulatory requirements in India.As Quality Control Orders (QCOs) continue to expand and regulatory enforcement intensifies at India's borders and in-market, this guide provides a structured pathway to certification and highlights SGS’s end-to-end BIS Application Management Services designed to reduce risk and accelerate market entry.Identifying the correct certification scheme is one of the most critical steps in the process. Products manufactured in India typically require the ISI Mark (Scheme I), which includes BIS-approved laboratory testing and a factory audit. Products covered by the Compulsory Registration Scheme (CRS) follow Scheme II, requiring testing by recognized laboratories without a factory audit. For manufacturers based outside India, the Foreign Manufacturer Certification Scheme (FMCS) applies, including an overseas factory audit and testing at a BIS-recognized Indian laboratory.SGS supports this process end-to-end, from scheme confirmation and identification of the relevant Indian Standard (IS) to developing a practical test-and-audit plan, factory preparation, audit readiness, compliant markings and labeling and post-certification support, including renewals, surveillance and new variant additions.An integrated laboratory network across India's key industrial corridors, including facilities in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, enables faster testing, reduces handoffs and shortens lead times, helping keep certification timelines aligned with product launch plans.With QCOs extending into additional categories, including footwear, furniture and medical devices, confirming applicability before production ramps up or shipments are booked is increasingly important. Early engagement minimizes the risk of border delays, re-testing and last-minute corrective actions, and, through its BIS Application Management Services, SGS enables businesses to navigate compliance efficiently, reduce uncertainty and access the Indian market with confidence.Stakeholders can learn more about SGS BIS Application Management Services

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