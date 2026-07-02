TernX Travel Stroller Recognised with SHE-com Innovation Award 2026 for Reinventing Family Travel

TernX wins the SHE-com Innovation Award 2026, recognising its patented travel stroller and Australian innovation that's transforming family travel.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian brand honoured for turning a common parenting challenge into an internationally recognised innovation.Australian family travel brand TernX has been awarded the SHE-com Innovation Award 2026, recognising its innovative approach to solving one of the biggest challenges faced by travelling families.Presented annually by SHE-com, the awards celebrate Australian businesses and founders who are creating meaningful impact through innovation, leadership and entrepreneurship. The Innovation Award recognises organisations that are rethinking traditional solutions and developing products that improve everyday life.For TernX, the recognition reflects a journey that began not in a boardroom, but in an airport.Like many parents, founders Hoe Ping Lo and Tack Lee experienced the challenge of travelling with young children while managing a stroller, luggage and a restless toddler. Rather than accepting that this was simply part of travelling as a family, they asked a different question: What if the luggage could become the stroller?That idea became TernX, the world's first patented carry on luggage travel stroller Designed to transform from a compact carry on suitcase into a fully functional stroller within seconds, TernX helps parents move more easily through airports while reducing the need to carry multiple bulky items. The product has since become recognised for combining practical functionality with award winning design."Innovation starts with understanding a real problem," said Hoe Ping Lo, Co Founder of TernX."We didn't begin by trying to invent a new product. We began by asking how we could make travelling with children easier for families like ours. Winning the SHE-com Innovation Award is incredibly rewarding because it recognises that solving everyday problems can lead to meaningful innovation."Since its launch, TernX has gained international recognition for both innovation and design. The company has been named among TIME Magazine's Best Inventions, featured on Shark Tank Australia, received multiple international design awards, and most recently earned the prestigious Red Dot Best of the Best 2026, one of the world's highest honours in product design.While these awards acknowledge the quality of the product, the company's mission remains unchanged: to help parents spend less time managing travel gear and more time enjoying the journey with their children.Today, TernX products are used by families around the world and continue to demonstrate how thoughtful Australian innovation can solve everyday challenges on a global scale.Receiving the SHE-com Innovation Award marks another milestone in the company's growth and reinforces its commitment to creating products that combine intelligent engineering, purposeful design and real world usability.For more information about TernX and its award winning travel stroller, visit https://ternx.com About TernXTernX is an Australian family travel brand dedicated to simplifying travel with young children through thoughtful product innovation. Its flagship patented carry on luggage travel stroller combines a compact suitcase and stroller into one award winning solution, helping families travel lighter and travel smarter. TernX has received international recognition for innovation and design excellence, including the SHE-com Innovation Award 2026, Red Dot Best of the Best 2026, TIME Magazine's Best Inventions, and multiple global design awards.

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