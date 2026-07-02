The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Media Centric Smartphones Market Value Expected To Grow At 5.2% CAGR, Reaching $1.04 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $1.05 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The media centric smartphones market has been rapidly evolving, fueled by growing consumer demand for enhanced multimedia experiences on mobile devices. As technology advances and user preferences shift towards richer audio-visual content, this segment of smartphones is set to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future trends shaping this vibrant market.

Steady Expansion Forecast for Media Centric Smartphones Market Size

The media centric smartphones market has demonstrated robust growth recently. It is projected to increase from $0.81 billion in 2025 to $0.85 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as the widespread adoption of smartphones worldwide, a surge in mobile content consumption, growing demand for superior camera quality, enhancements in mobile processor capabilities, and the rapid expansion of the mobile gaming sector.

Download a free sample of the media centric smartphones market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=36475773&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue growing strongly, reaching $1.05 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2%. This anticipated growth is driven by rising demand for immersive multimedia experiences, the proliferation of 5G-enabled streaming services, increasing popularity of foldable smartphone designs, advancements in display technology, and a stronger focus on integrated content creation tools. Key trends anticipated in this period include a growing preference for high refresh rate displays and OLED panels, more widespread use of multi-lens and periscope camera configurations, the rise of gaming-optimized smartphones, broader adoption of foldable and dual-screen devices, as well as enhanced audio features like Dolby Atmos and stereo speaker systems.

Understanding Media Centric Smartphones and Their Features

Media centric smartphones are specifically engineered to offer an enriched multimedia experience by combining high-end audio, video, and display capabilities. These devices typically feature sophisticated camera systems, powerful processors, and expansive, vivid screens designed to support both content creation and consumption. Additionally, they often come equipped with specialized hardware and software tailored for activities such as streaming, gaming, and immersive media playback, making them ideal for users seeking a comprehensive multimedia platform.

View the full media centric smartphones market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/media-centric-smartphones-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Rising Demand for High-Quality Multimedia Content Boosting Market Growth

One of the primary forces propelling the media centric smartphones market is the escalating demand for premium multimedia content. This category includes digital media like ultra-high-definition videos, high-resolution images, immersive audio, and interactive streaming services delivered across various digital channels. The surge in demand is largely fueled by widespread access to high-speed internet, which enables smooth streaming and rapid content consumption. Media centric smartphones cater to these consumer needs by offering advanced display technologies, robust processing power, superior audio systems, and optimized features for seamless streaming and playback.

A concrete example of this trend is highlighted by Ericsson, a telecommunications firm based in Sweden, which reported in June 2024 that global mobile data traffic increased by roughly 25% year-over-year in 2023. This growth was primarily driven by video streaming, which accounted for about 70% of total mobile data usage in 2023 compared to around 65% in 2022. This data underscores how the rising appetite for high-quality multimedia content is a significant factor boosting demand for media centric smartphones.

North America Leading Market Share While Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Growth

In terms of regional market distribution, North America held the largest share of the media centric smartphones market in 2025. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The analysis takes into account various regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global landscape and emerging opportunities in this sector.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.