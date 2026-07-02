Creatio Partners with ALKEMIA to Accelerate AI-Native Transformation Across the Americas

The new partnership empowers organizations to accelerate AI adoption and scale intelligent automation without limits

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, or scale, today announced a partnership with ALKEMIA, an international technology consulting company specializing in intelligent digital transformation, software development, and workflow automation.Through this partnership, ALKEMIA will combine its deep expertise in agentic AI and no-code delivery with Creatio's AI-native platform to help organizations realize the vision of the Unlimited Enterprise – where people and AI agents work together without limits. Together, the companies will enable customers to achieve faster time-to-value, increase operational efficiency, and drive unprecedented business growth.“While ALKEMIA represents our newest corporate chapter, our core team brings over a decade of deep integration within the Creatio ecosystem backed by 80+ successful implementations and 25 years of combined trajectory in enterprise technology,” said Diego Valles, CEO and Founder of ALKEMIA. “We built ALKEMIA to address the new era of software — where workflows must be AI-Native and built for rapid, unlimited scale. Doubling down on our long-standing partnership with Creatio allows us to merge deep product expertise with the latest breakthroughs in Agentic AI and No-Code acceleration.”Creatio is an AI-native CRM and workflow platform built for the AI era. Through its Unlimited Enterprise operating model, organizations can scale execution freely across teams, AI agents, and operations without the constraints of traditional enterprise software. Creatio combines CRM, industry workflows, AI-native capabilities, and no-code tools on one unified platform to help organizations automate processes, adapt faster, and continuously evolve how work gets done. Genuine care for customers and partners remains at the heart of Creatio’s approach to innovation. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports, and its products consistently receive outstanding end-user reviews on peer-to-peer platforms."Partnering with ALKEMIA is a natural extension of a relationship that has been built over many years," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio. “The leadership team behind ALKEMIA has been a trusted force in the Creatio channel for over ten years. Their extensive implementation experience, strong technical expertise, and talented team of certified specialists make them a valuable partner for helping organizations succeed in the AI era."About ALKEMIAALKEMIA is an international technology consulting company specializing in intelligent digital transformation, software development, and workflow automation. Driven by industry experts with more than 25 years of combined experience and a 10+ year track record within the Creatio ecosystem, ALKEMIA combines Agentic AI with no-code agility to transform complex business processes into scalable digital solutions. With more than 80 successful Creatio projects, 160+ digital transformation initiatives, and a team of 25 certified specialists, ALKEMIA serves enterprise organizations across the Americas. For more information, visit www.goalkemia.com About CreatioCreatio is an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, or scale. We help midsize and large organizations run customer workflows in the AI era. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global team and a large ecosystem of partners, Creatio serves thousands of customers in over 100 countries and automates tens of millions of workflows daily. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA. For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

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