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The Business Research Company's Mastitis Control Products Market Expected To Witness Steady 5.7% CAGR Amid Expanding Industry Applications

Expected to grow to $2.65 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The mastitis control products industry has been gaining significant attention as the dairy sector seeks effective methods to manage udder health and improve milk quality. With advancements in veterinary care and evolving farming practices, this market is set for steady growth. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this field.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Mastitis Control Products

The mastitis control products market has experienced robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.01 billion in 2025 to $2.12 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This growth historically stems from the rising incidence of mastitis among dairy cattle, the heightened demand for premium quality milk, improvements in veterinary healthcare infrastructure, growth in commercial dairy farming, and the traditional use of antibiotics for infection control.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.65 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7%. Factors driving this forecast include a growing emphasis on antibiotic-free dairy production systems, increased adoption of rapid diagnostic and preventive solutions, rising consumer preference for organic and residue-free milk, the advancement of smart monitoring technologies on farms, and heightened focus on animal welfare and sustainable livestock management. Key trends anticipated in this period involve data-driven early detection and monitoring systems for mastitis, probiotic-based udder health products, development of sustainable dairy hygiene solutions, automated milking hygiene and disinfection technologies, and rapid on-farm diagnostic kits to detect mastitis promptly.

Understanding Mastitis Control Products and Their Role

Mastitis control products encompass a range of solutions designed to prevent, identify, and manage mastitis—an inflammatory condition affecting the udders of dairy animals. These products include disinfectants, teat dips, antibiotics, and diagnostic tools that maintain udder hygiene and minimize the risk of infection. By supporting healthier animals and reducing disease incidence, these products contribute to improved milk quality and overall productivity on dairy farms.

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Growing Demand for Dairy Production Fuels Mastitis Control Market Growth

The increasing global demand for dairy products is a major factor propelling the mastitis control products market. Dairy production involves producing milk and related products from animals like cows, buffaloes, goats, and sheep. As population growth and changing diets drive higher consumption of milk and dairy items, maintaining udder health becomes critical. Mastitis control products play a key role in preventing and treating udder infections, resulting in healthier livestock, enhanced milk yield, and better quality. For example, in January 2026, the Bullvine, an online resource for dairy breeding professionals based in Canada, reported that US milk production hit about 234.3 billion pounds, marking a 1.4% rise compared to 2025. This trend highlights how growing dairy production demand supports the expansion of the mastitis control products market.

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest Growing Region

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the mastitis control products market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to demonstrate the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The market analysis includes important regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad view of global market dynamics.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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