Geosynthetics Market Projected to Reach $37.9 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Infrastructure and Energy Sector Growth

Geosynthetics Market Growing Demand

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, accounted for the largest share of the global geosynthetics market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global geosynthetics market is witnessing significant growth, driven by rising demand from the transportation and energy sectors, along with the product's cost-effectiveness and durability.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Geosynthetics Market by Type (Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids, Geocomposites, Geonets, and Others) and End-use Industry (Water/Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction and Mining, Energy, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the market was valued at $13.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $37.9 billion by 2030, registering a robust CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06387 Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities:- The growing adoption of geosynthetics in transportation infrastructure and energy projects, coupled with their cost-efficiency and long service life, continues to propel market growth. However, fluctuations in petrochemical prices pose a challenge to manufacturers and may hinder market expansion.- On the positive side, increasing demand for sustainable construction materials, particularly across developing economies, is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities throughout the forecast period.Geomembranes Segment to Retain Market Leadership:- Based on type, the geomembranes segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position through 2030. The segment's dominance is attributed to its widespread application across environmental protection, mining, water containment, and infrastructure projects.- Meanwhile, the geogrids segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, driven by increasing use in soil stabilization and road construction.Water & Wastewater Management Remains the Largest Application:- By end-use industry, the water and wastewater management segment held the largest market share in 2020, contributing nearly two-fifths of the global revenue. Rising urbanization, population growth, and increasing demand for efficient wastewater treatment infrastructure continue to support the segment's expansion.- The energy segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030. The expansion of renewable energy projects worldwide is expected to significantly increase the demand for geosynthetics in containment, erosion control, and foundation stabilization applications.Asia-Pacific Leads Global Market Growth:- Regionally, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, accounted for the largest share of the global geosynthetics market in 2020, contributing more than one-third of the overall revenue.- The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 13.3% through 2030. Rapid urbanization, large-scale infrastructure development, and increasing construction activities across countries such as China and India are major factors driving regional market expansion.Leading Companies:-Key players operating in the global geosynthetics market include:- Freudenberg Group- HUESKER Group- Maccaferri S.p.A.- NAUE GmbH & Co. KG- PRS Geo-Technologies- Tensar International Corporation- Schouw & Co.- AGRU- Solmax- TENAX Group𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geosynthetics-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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