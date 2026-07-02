USAG Stuttgart Earns Army Safety Excellence Streamer

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart was awarded the Army Safety Excellence Streamer, after meeting stringent safety criteria continuously for a year, the award was hung on the unit guidon, June 18 on Panzer Kaserne.

“Today, we celebrate an achievement that reflects the professionalism, discipline, and commitment of our entire garrison team,” USAG Stuttgart Garrison Commander Col. Edward J. Sanford said following the award presentation. The Army Safety Excellence Streamer is not awarded for a single event or accomplishment—it represents a sustained culture of safety, risk management, and accountability across an organization.

Sanford’s pride in the organization was on full display as the guidon was lowered horizontal and the green ribbon with the bolded words “SAFETY EXCELLECE” was attached.

“In a garrison environment, safety is foundational to everything we do,” he said. “It protects our Soldiers, civilians, family members, contractors, and mission partners, while ensuring we remain ready to support the critical missions of the entire Stuttgart community.”

The USAG Stuttgart command team refused credit for the award, noting that their safety office, and the individuals throughout each directorate are the ones who ensured this success.

“This recognition belongs to every directorate, supervisor, and employee who has made the conscious decision to do things the right way, even when no one is watching,” Sanford said at the conclusion of the award presentation. “Your vigilance, attention to detail, and commitment to protecting one another have earned this distinction.”

June was National Safety Awareness Month in the United States, bringing an annual focus to the small steps and important practices that help build a culture of safety. This year the emphasis was on the Army's Risk Management Process, five steps designed to help mitigate potential hazards.

If used correctly an individual should identify hazards, assess that hazard’s risks, develop controls to help mitigate those risks, make risk decisions about how to proceed and then supervise and evaluate to see if the decision is working.

USAG Stuttgart Safety Officer Rachael Long, credits the use of the Army’s Risk Management Process with helping to secure the organization’s recent award.

“Earning our Army Safety Excellence Streamer is a profound milestone, and every bit of the credit goes to the USAG Stuttgart workforce,” Long said. “In my three years here, I’ve watchedour garrison employeesput in the hard work, day in and day out, to keep our community running safely. We don't just practice safety—we live it as a core value and actively look out for one another.”