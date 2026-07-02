Valerie Jordan, RCLS, CCIS, Recognized By Influential Women, Advances Insurance Marketing And Cyber Risk Management

CHAPIN, SC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- President of AgenciesOnline, LLC, and Brightly Insurance Helps Businesses Strengthen Their Brands, Manage Cyber Risk, and Drive GrowthChapin, South Carolina — Valerie Jordan, RCLS, CCIS, is a respected executive, entrepreneur, and insurance professional whose career has been defined by innovation, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to helping businesses navigate an increasingly complex marketplace. As President of AgenciesOnline, LLC, and Brightly Insurance, she combines decades of experience in insurance, financial services, marketing, and technology to deliver strategic solutions that empower independent insurance agencies and businesses to thrive.With more than three decades of industry experience, Valerie has built a reputation for helping independent insurance agencies strengthen their branding, improve communication strategies, and embrace technology-driven solutions. Through AgenciesOnline, LLC, she provides consulting and marketing services designed to simplify complex business challenges, improve advertising efficiency, increase client engagement, and support long-term agency growth. Her practical approach enables clients to adapt to changing market demands while building stronger, more recognizable brands.In addition to her leadership at AgenciesOnline, Valerie serves as Principal of Jordan & Jordan Associates and is a key leader at Brightly Insurance, where she focuses on cyber insurance and risk management solutions. As a Certified Cyber Insurance Specialist (CCIS), she works closely with small- to mid-sized businesses and Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) to develop customized cyber protection strategies that address today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.Her work extends beyond providing insurance coverage. Valerie helps organizations implement employee cybersecurity training, breach monitoring services, incident response planning, and comprehensive claims support, including assistance with ransomware buyback coverage when necessary. She believes proactive planning and education are essential components of protecting businesses from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.Valerie considers cyber insurance and cybersecurity to be among the greatest opportunities in today’s insurance industry. As cyberattacks continue to affect organizations of every size, she has devoted significant attention to helping businesses understand their risks and implement practical solutions before incidents occur. Her focus on proactive risk mitigation reflects her commitment to helping clients prepare for emerging challenges rather than simply responding after a loss has occurred.Valerie’s professional journey began in 1971 in sales promotion and media services at Mutual Benefit Life, where she quickly advanced to become head of the department. Her success led to executive leadership positions throughout the insurance and financial services industries, including vice president-level roles and executive consulting assignments. Throughout her career, she has managed insurance licensing initiatives for banks, overseen complex multi-division financial programs, and founded several successful business ventures.These experiences have provided Valerie with a comprehensive understanding of the insurance, financial services, and marketing industries while reinforcing her belief that practical experience and client-focused problem-solving create lasting business success.She attributes much of her professional achievement to the ability to listen carefully and pay close attention to the people and opportunities around her. Valerie believes valuable information often reveals itself through thoughtful listening and that success is built by recognizing those moments when knowledge can be applied to future challenges.Equally important has been the influence of exceptional mentors throughout her career. She credits their willingness to share knowledge, encourage, and build confidence as instrumental in helping her pursue increasingly challenging leadership opportunities. Valerie also believes that surrounding oneself with talented, ethical individuals creates an environment where both personal and professional growth can flourish. She considers passing along that knowledge to the professionals she has trained to be one of the most rewarding aspects of her career.Among the most valuable lessons Valerie has learned is the importance of listening, seeking strong mentors, and building relationships with quality people. Those guiding principles have remained consistent throughout a career recognized with numerous industry awards, particularly for excellence in marketing and website development.Valerie is equally passionate about encouraging young women entering the financial services and insurance industries. She believes empathy is one of the profession’s greatest strengths, enabling professionals to better understand their clients’ needs and develop meaningful, long-term relationships based on trust. She encourages aspiring professionals to find mentors who will share their knowledge, provide guidance, and help build the confidence necessary for career advancement.Mentorship continues to play a central role in Valerie’s leadership philosophy. Throughout her career, she has focused on developing future leaders with the goal of helping them become even more successful than she has been. She measures success not only by personal accomplishments but also by the growth and achievements of the individuals she has trained and mentored.The values that guide Valerie’s professional and personal life include empathy, service, integrity, and continuous learning. Rather than simply providing products or services, she strives to understand each client’s unique circumstances and recommend solutions that genuinely serve their best interests. She also values enthusiasm, curiosity, and a willingness to learn, qualities she actively seeks when recruiting and developing new talent.As cyber risks continue to evolve and businesses seek experienced advisors who understand the intersection of insurance, technology, and marketing, Valerie Jordan remains at the forefront of industry innovation. Through AgenciesOnline, LLC, Brightly Insurance, and Jordan & Jordan Associates, she continues to help organizations strengthen their brands, protect their digital assets, and prepare confidently for the future while mentoring the next generation of insurance professionals.Learn More about Valerie Jordan:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Valerie-Jordan Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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