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A look at key players driving innovation in battery energy storage across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sectors.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 2, 2026—The Chinese energy storage industry continues to expand as demand for grid-scale and distributed battery systems grows globally. Five manufacturers — Solis (Ginlong Technologies), Sungrow Power Supply, Goodwe, Growatt, and Deye — have emerged as notable suppliers offering integrated energy storage solutions across residential, commercial & industrial (C&I), and utility-scale applications.Industry ContextAccording to industry data, global energy storage deployments are projected to exceed 100 GWh annually by 2026, driven by renewable energy integration and grid modernization. Chinese manufacturers, benefiting from mature battery supply chains and power electronics expertise, have captured a significant share of this market. Product categories range from residential energy storage systems (ESS) to large-scale utility-scale energy storage systems and C&I energy storage systems.Solis: Integrated Architecture and Scalable C&I SolutionsSolis founded in 2005, has a 20-year track record in power electronics and solar inverter technology. The company employs more than 5,000 staff, including an R&D team of over 1,000 engineers, and has an annual inverter production capacity of 80GW. Through SolisStorage, the company offers a full portfolio of residential energy storage systems as well as commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage systems, with products deployed in more than 100 countries.SolisStorage’s EverCore ESS series, designed for C&I applications, features an AC/DC separation architecture that physically decouples the inverter from the battery cabinet. The inverter is rated up to IP66, while the battery cabinet is rated up to IP55, supporting flexible deployment in commercial and industrial environments.At the heart of the system is a 125kW hybrid energy storage inverter integrating PCS, STS, PV inverter and EMS functions into a single unit. According to the company, this integrated design helps reduce system complexity while delivering high power density. The system uses A-grade 314Ah LFP cells with a stated cycle life of more than 8,000 cycles, while its air-cooling design is intended to support heat dissipation, reliability and lower maintenance requirements.The Solis software ecosystem also supports connectivity with 102 third-party VPP and EMS operators across 11 European countries, including Octopus Energy’s Kraken platform in the UK and Check Watt in the Nordics. EverCore is supported by the SolisCloud monitoring platform, backed by Solis AI for intelligent energy management, enabling remote monitoring, smart charge and discharge control, energy price response and more flexible system operation.For businesses comparing industrial and commercial energy storage systems, SolisStorage positions EverCore as a solution for C&I sites that need integrated power electronics, scalable battery storage, intelligent monitoring and flexible energy optimisation. Its combination of hardware integration, SolisCloud monitoring, Solis AI-backed energy management and third-party VPP compatibility makes it relevant for applications such as peak shaving, self-consumption optimisation, backup power and participation in more flexible energy markets.Sungrow Power Supply: Utility-Scale DominanceSungrow, founded in 1997 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (300274), is one of the world’s largest PV inverter manufacturers. Its energy storage business covers utility-scale energy storage systems, C&I energy storage systems, and residential energy storage systems. Sungrow’s power conversion systems (PCS) are widely used in grid-level projects across China, the US, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has shipped over 300 GW of inverters globally and its liquid-cooled energy storage solutions have been deployed in multi-hundred MWh projects.Goodwe: Residential and C&I FocusGoodwe, established in 2010 and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (688390), is a leading supplier of hybrid energy storage systems and residential energy storage systems. Its products include the ES series and BT series inverters paired with Lycan battery systems. Goodwe has been named a “Top Brand PV Inverter” by EuPD Research for multiple years and has a strong presence in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company serves both residential and small commercial markets with systems that support self-consumption and backup.Growatt: Global Residential PenetrationGrowatt, founded in 2010 and based in Shenzhen, is known for its comprehensive inverter and energy storage portfolio for residential and C&I segments. Its MIN-XH and SPH series inverters, combined with ARK battery modules, form popular solar battery energy storage solutions for homes. Growatt has shipped over 30 GW of inverters worldwide and has subsidiaries in Europe, the Americas, and Southeast Asia. The company focuses on off-grid energy storage systems and on-grid hybrid systems, particularly in markets with unstable grids.Deye: Fast-Growing Residential ESS PlayerNingbo Deye Technology, founded in 2000 and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (605117), entered the solar inverter market in 2016. Its residential energy storage systems and energy storage inverters have gained rapid adoption in Europe, South Africa, and the Middle East. Deye’s hybrid inverters are often paired with low-voltage batteries and support parallel operation for higher capacity. The company has expanded production capacity significantly and is now a top-10 global inverter supplier by volume, according to industry reports.Market Impact and Industry ViewThe diversification of Chinese suppliers allows project developers and system integrators to choose from a range of architectures, voltage levels, and software ecosystems. Analysts note that long-duration energy storage and hybrid energy storage systems are becoming key differentiators as grid operators require more flexibility. The ability to integrate with third-party VPP platforms, as demonstrated by Solis and others, is increasingly important for revenue stacking.“The competition among Chinese ESS manufacturers is shifting from hardware specs to software openness and lifecycle service,” said one industry consultant. “Buyers are now evaluating not just the battery cycle life or inverter efficiency, but also how easily the system can connect to local energy markets.”OutlookAs 2026 progresses, Chinese energy storage manufacturers are expected to further expand overseas manufacturing bases and strengthen after-sales networks. The emphasis on grid-scale energy storage solutions and C&I energy storage systems will intensify, driven by growing demand for peak shaving and backup power in commercial facilities. Solis, with its EverCore platform and open software ecosystem, is positioned to compete in the mid-to-large C&I space, while Sungrow remains a dominant force in utility-scale projects. Goodwe, Growatt, and Deye continue to serve the rapidly growing residential and small commercial segments globally.About Solis (Ginlong Technologies)Solis (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 300763) was founded in 2005 and is a global provider of solar inverters and energy storage solutions. The company's energy storage subsidiary, SolisStorage, delivers residential, C&I, and utility-scale ESS with integrated hardware and software. Contact: sales@ginlong.com | Phone: +86 574 65802188 | Address: No.188 Jinkai Road, Binhai Industrial Park, Xiangshan, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China 315712 | Website: www.solisinverters.com

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