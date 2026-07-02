Paints and Coatings Market Projected Driven by Rising Construction and Automotive Demand

Paints and Coatings Market Growing Demand

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global paints and coatings market in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of total revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global paints and coatings market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by increasing demand from key end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and architecture across both developed and emerging economies.According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, titled "Paints and Coatings Market by Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyester, Polyurethane, Vinyl, Others), by Product Type (Waterborne Coatings, Solvent-borne Coatings, Powder Coatings, Others), by Application (Architectural, Industrial, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031," the market is projected to reach $278.4 billion by 2031, growing from $175.8 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2022–2031).The report provides comprehensive insights into market trends, competitive dynamics, regional analysis, value chain assessment, investment opportunities, and segment-wise performance.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6115 Market Drivers and Opportunities:- The paints and coatings industry is expanding as rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and increasing automotive production continue to boost product demand worldwide. Growing investments in residential and commercial construction, coupled with rising industrial activities, are further accelerating market growth.- However, concerns regarding volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions and their impact on human health and the environment continue to challenge the industry. In response, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the development of high-solid and environmentally friendly coatings that emit little to no VOCs. These sustainable innovations are expected to create significant growth opportunities across multiple end-use industries.Acrylic Resin Segment Maintains Market Leadership:- Based on resin type, the acrylic segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leading position through 2031. The widespread use of acrylic-based paints for decorative walls, wood finishes, and other architectural applications, supported by rapid urban development, continues to drive segment growth.- Meanwhile, the alkyd segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Rising housing construction, expanding real estate activities, and increasing disposable incomes are contributing significantly to this growth.Waterborne Coatings Continue to Dominate:- Among product types, waterborne coatings held the largest market share, accounting for over two-fifths of total revenue in 2021. Their growing adoption in furniture manufacturing and decorative applications, along with increasing preference for eco-friendly coating solutions, is expected to sustain market dominance.- The solvent-borne coatings segment, however, is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% through 2031, supported by its extensive use in industrial equipment and chemical processing facilities where high-performance coatings are essential.Architectural Applications Lead Market Demand:- Based on application, the architectural segment captured nearly three-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021 and is expected to remain the largest contributor throughout the forecast period. Increasing urbanization and rising demand for residential and commercial infrastructure continue to boost the consumption of paints and coatings for decorative and protective applications.- Additionally, this segment is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.0% through 2031.Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market:- The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global paints and coatings market in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of total revenue. The region is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2031.- Growth is primarily driven by rapid industrialization, expanding transportation infrastructure, increasing construction activities, and rising investments across manufacturing sectors in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations.Leading Market Players:-The global paints and coatings market is highly competitive, with major companies focusing on innovation, product development, strategic partnerships, and capacity expansion. Key players include:- RPM International Inc.- Asian Paints- Indigo Paints Ltd.- PPG Industries, Inc.- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.- The Sherwin-Williams Company- Akzo Nobel N.V.- Kwality Paints and Coatings Pvt. Ltd.- Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.- Axalta Coating Systems, LLC𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paints-and-coatings-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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