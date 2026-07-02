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The Business Research Company's Magnetic Refrigeration Market Segmentation Analysis Reveals High-Growth Opportunities Through 2030

Expected to grow to $2.45 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The magnetic refrigeration market is emerging as a promising sector, driven by growing environmental concerns and the push for energy-efficient cooling technologies. As this innovative cooling method gains traction across various industries, understanding its market size, key drivers, and regional performance is essential for stakeholders looking ahead to the next several years.

Magnetic Refrigeration Market Size and Projected Growth Trajectory from 2024 to 2029

The magnetic refrigeration market has witnessed remarkable expansion in recent times. From an estimated value of $0.72 billion in 2025, the market is set to rise to $0.92 billion in 2026, exhibiting a rapid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.6%. This increase over the historical period is largely fueled by the growing demand for energy-efficient cooling technologies, heightened environmental concerns surrounding greenhouse gas refrigerants, stricter regulations on hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) emissions, growth within industrial refrigeration and cold chain logistics, and the expansion of commercial refrigeration in the food and beverage sector.

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Looking further ahead, the market is anticipated to continue expanding vigorously, reaching $2.45 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 27.8%. This forecasted growth is attributed to the rising adoption of sustainable and emission-free cooling solutions, increased investment in research for advanced solid-state refrigeration technologies, surging demand for highly efficient data center cooling, expansion of green building initiatives, eco-friendly HVAC system deployment, as well as breakthroughs in magnetocaloric material innovation and cost reductions. Throughout this period, key trends include the uptake of solid-state cooling systems utilizing magnetocaloric materials, development of refrigerant-free, environmentally friendly refrigeration solutions, integration of compact industrial magnetic refrigeration modules, and advances in rare earth material-based cooling systems.

Understanding Magnetic Refrigeration Technology and Its Advantages

Magnetic refrigeration is a novel cooling method that leverages the magnetocaloric effect, where specific materials heat up when placed in a magnetic field and cool down once the field is removed. Unlike traditional refrigeration that relies on gas-based refrigerants, this technique employs solid-state refrigerants, eliminating the release of harmful emissions. The technology offers multiple benefits including superior energy efficiency, quieter operation, and environmentally friendly functionality, making it a compelling alternative to conventional cooling systems.

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Environmental Commitment as a Key Driver for Magnetic Refrigeration Market Growth

One of the main forces propelling the magnetic refrigeration market is the increasing global focus on environmental sustainability. This involves responsibly utilizing resources and adopting low-carbon technologies to reduce ecological impact and promote long-term environmental balance. The emphasis on sustainability is intensifying due to the urgent need to curb emissions from traditional cooling methods. Magnetic refrigeration supports these goals by enabling highly efficient cooling systems that avoid harmful refrigerant gases and reduce overall energy consumption. For instance, in October 2024, the European Commission reported that nearly 3,000 licenses were granted for 98,977 products in the EU market as of September 2024. Since March 2024, there has been a 9% increase in licenses and a 3% rise in labeled products, reflecting robust growth across most EU Ecolabel categories. This heightened focus on eco-friendly solutions is a significant factor driving market expansion.

The Role of the Food and Beverage Industry in Boosting Magnetic Refrigeration Demand

Another important factor fueling the magnetic refrigeration market is the rapid growth of the food and beverage sector. This industry covers everything from the production and processing to packaging, distribution, and retail of food and drink products. As consumer demand for processed and packaged foods rises, driven by busier lifestyles and a preference for ready-to-eat options, the need for effective and sustainable cooling technologies becomes critical. Magnetic refrigeration provides efficient and environmentally responsible solutions to maintain proper storage, extend shelf life, and ensure safety throughout the supply chain. For example, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that retail sales from restaurants and other eating places increased from approximately $940 billion in 2022 to around $1.03 trillion in 2023, highlighting the sector’s expansion and its influence on refrigeration demands.

Regional Overview and Market Leadership in Magnetic Refrigeration

In terms of regional dominance, Europe was the largest magnetic refrigeration market in 2025, benefiting from strong regulatory support and early technology adoption. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period, driven by increasing industrial development and rising environmental awareness. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a broad view of global market trends and opportunities.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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