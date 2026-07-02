ASEAN's Water Infrastructure Expansion Is Driving Demand for Advanced Waterproofing Technologies

Water Treatment Plant Hot-Spray-Polyurea Application VIP Coatings

As ASEAN invests billions in water infrastructure, demand surges for advanced polyurea waterproofing—with VIP Coatings leading the way.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝗥𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗱 𝗨𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮'𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲Southeast Asia is entering a new phase of infrastructure development. Across ASEAN countries, governments are investing heavily in water security, wastewater treatment, flood mitigation, transportation networks, and urban resilience projects. As these investments accelerate, the performance requirements for waterproofing and protective coating systems are becoming increasingly demanding.According to recent market research, the ASEAN waterproofing market is projected to grow from approximately USD 517 million in 2025 to nearly USD 728 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7%. Infrastructure-related applications are among the fastest-growing segments, with tunnels, bridges, reservoirs, treatment plants, and underground structures driving much of this expansion.𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗘𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆The ASEAN region faces a unique combination of challenges. Rapid urban population growth, increasing industrialization, climate-related flooding, and rising water consumption are placing unprecedented pressure on existing infrastructure systems.Countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam continue investing in Water treatment facilities, Wastewater management systems, Flood control infrastructure, Reservoirs and water storage facilities, Underground transit networks and Stormwater management systems.These projects require waterproofing systems capable of withstanding continuous water exposure, aggressive chemicals, structural movement and decades of service life under tropical environmental conditions.Project owners are increasingly specifying systems that reduce lifecycle costs instead of focusing solely on initial installation costs. Long-term durability, rapid installation and reduced maintenance are becoming key selection criteria.𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗴Traditional waterproofing technologies continue to serve many applications, but increasingly complex infrastructure projects often demand higher performance standards.Engineers today are looking for systems offering:• Seamless waterproofing membranes• High crack-bridging capability• Excellent adhesion to concrete and steel• Resistance to standing water and aggressive wastewater environments• Rapid return-to-service• Long-term durability in tropical climatesThese requirements have accelerated the adoption of advanced polyurea technologies across critical infrastructure applications.𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲As infrastructure projects become more demanding, many owners and engineering consultants are moving beyond selecting individual coating products toward complete protection systems. VIP Coatings supports this approach with integrated polyurea and polyaspartic coating solutions that combine substrate preparation, priming and high-performance protective membranes into complete engineered systems. This integrated methodology helps improve long-term reliability while reducing installation risks and future maintenance requirements.For water infrastructure and containment applications, VIP's LIQUISHIELD systems are designed for the protection of liquid containment structures ranging from potable water facilities to wastewater and chemical containment environments. The systems form seamless protective membranes with high resistance against water ingress, chemicals and mechanical wear.Reliable long-term performance also depends on proper substrate preparation. VIP therefore complements its protective membranes with QUICKPREP surface preparation and primer systems, ensuring optimal adhesion on concrete and steel substrates under demanding site conditions.For detail work, refurbishment projects and areas where spray application is not practical, QUICKROLL roller-applied polyurea systems provide the same philosophy of durable protection while offering greater flexibility during installation.For large-scale infrastructure projects, VIP's hot spray polyurea technologies provide seamless membranes with extremely fast curing times, enabling rapid project execution while minimizing downtime—an important advantage for transportation, water and utility infrastructure.𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮Beyond market trends, successful infrastructure projects increasingly demonstrate the value of advanced polyurea systems under real operating conditions.In Malaysia, the VIP LIQUISHIELD system was selected to protect recycled water concrete tanks after conventional epoxy linings had repeatedly failed due to premature wear. By replacing the previous coating technology with a seamless polyurea lining system, the asset owner achieved a more durable long-term solution designed for continuous exposure to recycled water.Another Malaysian reference includes the refurbishment of thermal energy storage and district cooling tanks in Kuala Lumpur. Here, LIQUISHIELD was chosen because its rapid curing characteristics significantly reduced maintenance downtime while providing a seamless waterproof lining capable of performing under permanently low water temperatures.VIP Coatings has also recently completed the waterproofing of a 1,900 m² cooling tower basin in Singapore, where the system was specified for its excellent adhesion to fiberglass, resistance to water and treatment chemicals, and its ability to minimize operational interruption through fast return-to-service. Underlining VIP's commitment to sustainable building practices in Singapore, the product used, PP350, has been awarded the Singapore Green Building Product Certificate with the rating "Excellent" by the Singapore Green Building Council.Together, these projects demonstrate a broader regional trend: infrastructure owners are increasingly prioritizing complete engineered waterproofing systems that combine durability, chemical resistance and reduced lifecycle costs over conventional coating technologies.𝗟𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱: 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲Across ASEAN, infrastructure investment is increasingly measured by resilience rather than construction volume alone. Water security, environmental protection and climate adaptation will continue driving demand for advanced waterproofing technologies over the coming decade.As governments and infrastructure owners seek longer service life and lower lifecycle costs, integrated coating systems that combine rapid installation, seamless waterproofing and long-term durability are expected to play an increasingly important role in protecting critical assets.For manufacturers such as VIP Coatings, this development represents an opportunity to support infrastructure owners with engineered coating systems designed specifically for demanding environments where reliability, durability and long-term asset protection are essential.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗩𝗜𝗣 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀VIP Coatings is a German manufacturer of high-performance polyurea, polyaspartic, hybrid and STP coating technologies for waterproofing, industrial linings, flooring and roofing applications. Through integrated system solutions—including substrate preparation, primers and seamless protective coatings—VIP supports infrastructure, water, wastewater and industrial projects in more than 65 countries worldwide.For more information, visit www.vip-coatings.com

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