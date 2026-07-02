A Message from the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

As we prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July and America’s 250th anniversary, the safety of our community remains our top priority. Stage II Fire Restrictions are in effect in unincorporated El Paso County, and we need everyone to stay vigilant and make responsible decisions during the holiday weekend.

Any firework that leaves the ground, flies through the air, or explodes is illegal for personal use in Colorado. This includes bottle rockets, aerial shells, roman candles, firecrackers, cherry bombs, and M80type devices. These fireworks carry the most risk — to people, to property, and to the first responders who must respond when something goes wrong. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing patrol response and enforcement to encourage a responsible celebration.

The penalty under state law for possessing or discharging illegal fireworks may be up to a $300 fine and/or 10 days served in county jail, and if such discharge causes a fire, injury, or property damage, additional penalties may apply based on the circumstances.

Permissible fireworks — the small, nonexplosive items that stay on the ground — are still allowed in unincorporated El Paso County under Colorado law. These include fountains, ground spinners, wheels, sparklers, glow worms, and small devices that send sparks only a short distance upward.

Colorado’s permissible fireworks are specifically designed to remain on the ground and not explode, reducing the risk of hot debris being launched into dry vegetation or onto rooftops. Unlike mortars, rockets, Roman candles, and other aerial devices, permissible fireworks provide visual effects while minimizing the potential for long-range fire starts and property damage.

Even when using permissible fireworks users should operate them only in cleared areas, away from dry fuels, and with water or extinguishment tools readily available.

We are asking everyone in El Paso County to be vigilant and make responsible choices this holiday weekend. As weather and vegetation conditions vary throughout the county and can change rapidly, we ask residents to be mindful of their surroundings and use permissible fireworks only in safe conditions. We also ask residents to refrain from using permissible fireworks if Red Flag or High Wind warnings are in effect during the holiday weekend.

This is a meaningful year to celebrate our nation’s history. We encourage residents and visitors to exercise personal responsibility, follow all current fire restrictions, and review the latest guidance from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to help protect their families, neighbors, first responders, and the community. By staying vigilant and making the right decisions, we can all enjoy a safe Independence Day.