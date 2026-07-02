ORIENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDING SHANGHAI FOREIGN TRADE CO., LTD

A market overview of leading Chinese titanium dioxide traders supporting stable global fiber-grade raw material supply in 2026.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shanghai, China ，July 2——The global fiber grade titanium dioxide market, valued at USD 1.46 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 1.94 billion by 2032 (Intel Market Research), is being reshaped by the growing demand for high-quality polyester and polyamide fibers. China, the world’s largest exporter of titanium dioxide, shipped a record 1.9017 million tons in 2024, up 15.84% year-on-year (China Customs Statistics / Echemi). Against this backdrop, five Chinese traders have emerged as key players in the supply chain of fiber-grade titanium dioxide, an essential raw material for delustering and whitening synthetic fibers.Production facility of Orient International Holding Shanghai Foreign Trade Co., Ltd. in Shanghai, China.1. ORIENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDING SHANGHAI FOREIGN TRADE CO., LTD.ORIENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDING SHANGHAI FOREIGN TRADE CO., LTD., founded in 1988, is a state-owned foreign trade enterprise with a registered capital of over RMB 548 million. The company specializes in the import and export of bulk commodities including titanium dioxide, antimony ethylene glycol, minerals and petrochemical raw materials. Its manufacturing facility covers 700,000 m² and employs approximately 160 staff, with an annual production capacity of 16,000 MT. The R&D team consists of 25 engineers. Export business accounts for 30% of total sales, with major markets including Korea, Japan, EU, North America, South America, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and India. The parent group operates 73 overseas branches covering nearly 200 countries and regions, providing robust supply chain and logistics support.The company offers three dedicated fiber-grade titanium dioxide products:· SA-50: a PET fiber whitening agent with anatase crystal structure, TiO₂ content ≥98.0%, color L 96.7–98.2, and Fe₂O₃ ≤0.004%. Designed for polyester manufacturing, it is dispersed in ethylene glycol at 40–60°C and fed continuously into PET esterification reactors, enabling stable matting and whitening without compromising intrinsic viscosity.· SA-60: a matting agent for viscose and acrylic fiber, with anatase crystal, TiO₂ ≥97.0%, color L ≥96.5, color b ≤0.5, and electrical conductivity ≤120 μS/cm.· SA-80: a matting agent for nylon, with TiO₂ ≥95.0%, color L 92.0–97.0, color b ≤3, and electrical conductivity ≤100 μS/cm.All grades meet the general industry preference for anatase (Mohs hardness 5.5–6.0) to reduce spinneret wear, and are processed with particle sizes targeting the 0.2–0.3 μm range for optimal delustering. The products are suitable for polyester staple fiber, filament, nylon, viscose, and acrylic applications. Typical application scenarios are found in China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Bangladesh, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil.2. Shanghai Titanos Industry Co., Ltd.Shanghai Titanos Industry Co., Ltd. is a recognized trader of titanium dioxide products, focusing on both rutile and anatase grades for paint, plastics, and fiber applications. The company has established distribution networks across Asia and Europe, offering competitive logistics and inventory management services to chemical fiber manufacturers. Its expertise in sourcing consistent-quality material supports reliable supply for polyester and polyamide spinning lines.3. Shanghai U-Times Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.Shanghai U-Times Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in chemical raw material sourcing, including fiber-grade titanium dioxide. The company leverages relationships with domestic producers to provide cost-effective solutions for textile fiber factories. U-Times is known for its responsive customer service and ability to accommodate customized packaging and delivery schedules, serving mid-sized to large polyester producers.4. Shanghai Jianghu Titanium White Chemical Products Co., Ltd.Shanghai Jianghu Titanium White Chemical Products Co., Ltd. has been a long-standing trader in the titanium dioxide market, supplying both industrial and fiber-grade grades. With warehouses located in major port cities, the company ensures timely delivery to spinning mills. Its product portfolio includes low-iron anatase grades suitable for continuous spinning processes where impurity control is critical.5. HonTai Global LimitedHonTai Global Limited is an international trading firm active in the export of fiber-grade titanium dioxide from China to markets in the Middle East, South America, and Southeast Asia. The company offers value-added services such as third-party quality inspection and consolidated shipping, helping small and medium-sized fiber producers access consistent raw material supply without large inventory commitments.Industry ContextThe polyester fiber segment accounts for more than 60% of all fiber-grade titanium dioxide applications (Intel Market Research). The anatase crystalline form is preferred for fiber applications due to its lower abrasiveness compared to rutile, reducing wear on spinning nozzles and enabling longer production runs. Key product specifications for fiber-grade TiO₂ include low iron content (Fe₂O₃ ≤0.004%), high whiteness (L value ≥96.5 for PET grades), and controlled electrical conductivity to avoid interference with polymerization reactions. Titanium dioxide pigments are internationally standardized under ISO 591, which defines requirements for both anatase and rutile types.Market OutlookWith the global fiber-grade titanium dioxide market projected to expand at a steady pace toward USD 1.94 billion by 2032, and Chinese exports continuing to climb, the role of reputable traders becomes increasingly critical. Companies like Orient International, with state-ownership credibility, integrated production and trading capabilities, and a global branch network, are well-positioned to stabilize supply for the chemical fiber industry. Interested buyers can contact Orient International directly for further information.Contact Information for ORIENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDING SHANGHAI FOREIGN TRADE CO., LTD.:· Name: Alex Wu· Email: sales@petchemical.com· Tel: +86 18928113542· WhatsApp: +86 18928113542· Address: Floor 6-12, Suite B, Orient International Building 85, Loushanguan Road, Shanghai 200336, P.R.China· Website： www.petchemical.com

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