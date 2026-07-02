A' Heavy Machinery Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Heavy Machinery Design Awards

A' Heavy Machinery Design Awards 2026 invites entries from machinery designers, manufacturers and industrial engineering innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Heavy Machinery Design Awards . The A' Heavy Machinery Design Awards are open for entries by Heavy Machinery Designers , Industrial Designers, Heavy Machinery Brands, Heavy Machinery Manufacturers, Product Manufacturers, Industrial Design Studios, Engineering Consultants, Mechanical Engineers, Automation Engineers, Heavy Industry Companies, Safety Engineers, Quality Assurance Specialists, Material Science Specialists, Heavy Equipment Engineers, Design Engineers, R&D Firms, Heavy Machinery Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were professionally engineered within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Heavy Machinery Design Awards is a two-phase competition.The first phase of the competition offers complimentary preliminary evaluation, Heavy Machinery Designers, Industrial Designers, Heavy Machinery Brands, Heavy Machinery Manufacturers, Product Manufacturers, Industrial Design Studios, Engineering Consultants, Mechanical Engineers, Automation Engineers, Heavy Industry Companies, Safety Engineers, Quality Assurance Specialists, Material Science Specialists, Heavy Equipment Engineers, Design Engineers, R&D Firms, Heavy Machinery Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Heavy Machinery Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Heavy Machinery Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in heavy machinery design, the A' Heavy Machinery Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through industrial innovation, operational efficiency and engineering excellence. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting machinery that improves productivity, workplace safety, reliability and sustainable industrial performance, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging designers, engineers and manufacturers to develop solutions that strengthen industries and infrastructure.Heavy Machinery Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Heavy Machinery Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Heavy Machinery Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Heavy Machinery Design Awards will be granted the globally respected A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Heavy Machinery Awards.The following are some advanced heavy machinery projects that could be submitted to A' Heavy Machinery Design Awards : Construction, Agricultural, Mining, Earthmoving, Production Equipment and Machinery, Excavators, Bulldozers, Cranes, Backhoes, Loaders, Trenchers, Pavers and More. Heavy Machinery Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/28 Prize for Good Heavy Machinery DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Heavy Machinery Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Heavy Machinery Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Heavy Machinery Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Heavy Machinery Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Heavy Machinery Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Heavy Machinery Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Heavy Machinery Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Heavy Machinery Design Awards.Heavy Machinery Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, industrial equipment professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=28 to see past winners of the A' International Heavy Machinery Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/28 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize exceptional achievements across all disciplines of design, engineering and industrial innovation. Through its internationally recognized platform, the competition showcases outstanding projects that demonstrate the enduring value of good design while increasing public awareness and appreciation of design excellence worldwide. By encouraging designers, engineers, manufacturers and organizations to create meaningful and forward-looking solutions, the A' Design Awards aim to foster innovation and contribute positively to society through responsible design and engineering. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Heavy Machinery Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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