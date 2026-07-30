Tysa Turns One: Conectys' AI Voice Agent Marks a Year of Global Conversation

Conectys: AI‑Powered Business Transformation Outsourcing Tysa: one year of meaningful interactions, powered by intelligence.

Tysa’s first year signals a shift in global CX, enabling scalable, real‑time multilingual voice AI interactions with AI and human‑in‑the‑loop design.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conectys, the global Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) leader, marks the first anniversary of Tysa, its next-generation conversational AI voice agent. Since its launch in June 2025, the solution has powered thousands of conversations across 55 countries and in more than 20 languages. This reflects Conectys' shift from traditional outsourcing to an AI-native, people-powered BTO model built for global operations and multilingual audiences.A Year of Conversations That MatterOne year ago, Conectys set out with a clear goal: to make it easier for people to connect with their preferred brands and find the information they need, naturally and in their own language. Today, that ambition has materialized into a globally deployed voice AI agent handling inbound and outbound interactions around the clock, across time zones and cultures.This direction aligns with a broader market shift, as the voice AI agent market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 34.8%, from $2.4 billion in 2024 to $47.5 billion by 2034 (Market.us).Companies are turning to solutions like Tysa for more than operational cost savings. AI voice agents can take care of a large share of routine customer conversations, helping teams respond faster and provide support around the clock. This allows human agents to focus on the more complex situations where empathy, judgment, and problem-solving matter most. The result is often a better customer experience, greater operational efficiency, and a support model that can scale as customer expectations continue to grow."Tysa is not just a product innovation. It is a demonstration of who Conectys is becoming," said Tomasz Kacała, Data Solutions Manager at Conectys. "The intersection of human experience and intelligent automation is where we build lasting value for our clients. Tysa embodies exactly that."What Tysa Is and What Sets It ApartBuilt by the IT Data Solutions team at Conectys in partnership with ElevenLabs, Tysa goes beyond traditional IVR systems. Instead of rigid menus and scripted replies, it enables fluid, human-like conversations powered by speech-to-text, LLM reasoning, and advanced text-to-speech.The result is a natural, expressive voice experience that adapts in real time to context, similar to a skilled human agent.Tysa's key capabilities include:1. Inbound Voice Conversations: Tysa answers calls, guides users step by step, and captures key information seamlessly, handling real conversations and tasks at scale.2. Intelligent Workflow Guidance: Rather than following a fixed script, Tysa adapts each response based on the context of the interaction, functioning as a true voice assistant that walks users through complex processes.3. Agentic AI Workflows: Tysa securely connects to external systems to act mid-conversation, scheduling meetings, updating records, and triggering downstream workflows autonomously.4. Outbound Voice Calls: Tysa proactively contacts customers to conduct follow-ups, surveys, and confirmations, all in a natural, human tone.5. Human-in-the-Loop by Design: When interactions require empathy, judgment, or nuance beyond its scope, Tysa seamlessly transfers the conversation to a human agent, with full context transferred so the customer never has to repeat themselves.6. Enterprise-Grade Responsible AI: Every interaction runs on a secure, compliant, fully governed AI infrastructure, ensuring Tysa can be trusted to represent a brand at scale.Real‑World Use Cases: How Tysa Scales Voice CX Across Key IndustriesFor global brands, the value of voice AI lies in its ability to handle high-volume, time-sensitive interactions with speed, consistency, and cultural reach. Tysa is especially well suited to industries where expectations are high, demand fluctuates quickly, and seamless escalation to human support remains essential. Here are a few examples:In gaming, Tysa can support players with account access, in‑game purchases, and safety-related reports, providing studios always‑on coverage while human teams focus on sensitive moderation work.In e‑commerce, Tysa can manage high volumes of inquiries about orders, deliveries, returns, and product information, resolving routine requests autonomously and passing nuanced cases to CX agents with full context.In hospitality, Tysa can assist customers with bookings, itinerary changes, and real‑time updates on delays or cancellations, helping airlines and hospitality brands provide consistent, multilingual voice support across time zones.Why Tysa Reflects Conectys' BTO VisionTysa is not an isolated product. It reflects Conectys' shift from Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) to Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO), where AI operates alongside human talent as part of the delivery model.Conectys' integrated talent engine brings together four complementary strengths:1. Multilingual agents handling high-empathy interactions.2. Native AI solutions operating autonomously, where Tysa adds real value.3. A global gig workforce that scales on demand.4. Employer of Record (EoR) expertise enabling compliant global hiring.The Road AheadOne year in, Tysa continues to evolve. Conectys will expand its language capabilities, deepen workflow integrations, and explore new use cases across client verticals, including contact center support, data annotation QA, Trust & Safety, and outbound engagement programs."AI powers efficiency. Humans bring empathy and insight. Together, they create experiences people trust," added Tomasz Kacała.About ConectysConectys is a global Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) company specializing in multilingual customer experience, content moderation, and data annotation services. With more than 20 years of experience, it has evolved from a regional outsourcing provider into a BTO partner for multinational brands, working across sectors such as retail, e‑commerce, travel, fintech, gaming, social media, and more.Today, Conectys delivers solutions in more than 100 languages globally, operating 14 modern delivery hubs and a global gig workforce in over 180 countries. By combining skilled people, AI expertise, and elastic global capacity, Conectys helps clients launch, adapt, and scale complex operations with speed and confidence.About Tomasz KacałaTomasz Kacała is Data Solutions Manager at Conectys, where he works alongside the IT Data Solutions team on the data and AI initiatives powering the company's Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) model, including the development of Tysa.

Tysa by Conectys: Redefining Conversational CX

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