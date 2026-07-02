RoboHelix Unveils Patent-Protected Robotic Flight-Forming Machines – Cutting 45-Minute Setups to Seconds

RoboHelix Helical Flight Forming Robotic Machine

The world's first and only fully automated flight-forming technology for helical screw manufacturing

Our mission is to help manufacturers slash costs and improve quality without any trade-offs. RoboHelix robotic machines do that in a way no human or hydraulic press machines ever could.” — RoboHelix founder Hayel Smair

MT, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine turning 45 minutes of heavy press setup into a several-second push-button cycle. In industries from mining and agriculture to construction and food processing, forming a helical screw flight from a flat steel blank used to be a slow, labour-intensive and inaccurate process. Now, RoboHelix ’s automated RX series machines perform it in seconds. The company’s 8-axis robotic systems form a perfect spiral with no dies or manual adjustments. Protected by an international portfolio of patents, RoboHelix is the world’s first and only provider of fully automated flight-forming technology – a leap that slashes costs, boosts output, and elevates safety compared to traditional hydraulic presses.RoboHelix’s breakthrough lies in precisely mimicking the natural bending path of the flight using software and robotics. A proprietary cloud-based tool called HelixNinja computes the exact helical geometry. The blank is then gripped and flexed in an enclosed chamber, so no bulky dies, platens, or manual die-changeovers are needed. The entire process is contained within the machine, making the operation much safer and effectively eliminating the injury risks of a 50-ton press. At the press of a button, an operator can produce a complete helical flight in one continuous action – a feat unheard of in the industry.Key Benefits for Industrial Production* Blazing Throughput: RoboHelix machines dramatically cut setup and cycle times. The process, once taking 45 minutes, is now measured in seconds. Faster setup means significantly higher output of finished flights per shift, helping customers meet peak demand quickly.* Accuracy and Quality: Built-in intelligence and servo control ensure each flight is formed exactly to specification. RoboHelix’s 8-axis robots handle tight tolerances consistently, using advanced algorithms to compensate for every curve. This precision yields smoother surfaces, more uniform pitches, and virtually no scrap or rework – so end users get reliably high-quality augers and screws.* Versatile Size and Material Range: The RX machines can form a wide range of flight diameters and thicknesses. A single-base machine can be adapted with different attachments to handle small conveyor flights or large, heavy-duty augers. Whether a customer needs 500 mm-diameter flights for grain augers or 800 mm flights for construction drills, RoboHelix offers a configuration that fits the job. The robots handle various steel grades (carbon, stainless, Duplex, etc.) and thicknesses up to industry-leading levels, providing unmatched flexibility on the plant floor.* Safety and Cost Savings: By eliminating manual die tooling and press stands, RoboHelix significantly reduces labour and maintenance costs. Set up no longer requires operators handling massive dies near moving press jaws. Instead, all motion is under robotic control inside safety guards. Energy savings are also substantial: fully electric drives replace hydraulics, resulting in drastically lower power consumption during forming. Operators benefit from clean, enclosed operation, and companies benefit from reduced tool inventories and faster changeovers.* Patented Innovation: RoboHelix’s forming method is protected by multiple patents worldwide. The company holds patents in Australia, the U.S., Europe, China, and other key markets covering novel robotics, algorithms, and machine design. Customers get exclusive access to technology that competitors can’t match while enjoying peace of mind that their production equipment is backed by cutting-edge research and ongoing support.Proven Global LeaderRoboHelix is a proven global player and is the leading exporter to major auger and handling equipment manufacturers in Europe and North America. Sales are growing rapidly, and the company is expanding its customer base worldwide. Industry leaders in mining, agriculture, and manufacturing now consider RoboHelix the standard for flight forming. For example, a European excavator manufacturer switched to RoboHelix and saw production yield and uptime improve dramatically. Efficiency gains like that are turning heads across sectors.Flights formed by RoboHelix robots are used in a wide range of industries, including mining (coal conveyors), agriculture (grain augers), construction (drill piles), and food processing (nut butters, pellet mixers). The same core technology extends to any sector that uses screw conveyors or helical screws – from concrete mixing to recycling systems. Even renewable energy projects are taking notice. In every industry, the message is the same – RoboHelix brings unrivalled speed, precision, and versatility to a long-stagnant process.Join the Automation RevolutionRoboHelix makes it easy for buyers to see the benefits firsthand. Potential customers can schedule on-site demonstrations or submit sample parts for evaluation. The company provides turnkey support – from consultation on integrating the robots into an existing production line, to software setup and operator training. Most customers recoup their machine investment in months through savings on labour, energy, and rework.As RoboHelix founder Hayel Smair emphasises:“Our mission is to help manufacturers slash costs and improve quality without any trade-offs. RoboHelix robotic machines do that in a way no human or hydraulic press machines ever could.”With patent protection and proven performance, RoboHelix is ready to revolutionise flight forming across industries worldwide.Ready to rethink your flight production? Visit www.robohelix.com or contact us at sales@robohelix.com to learn how the RX series can transform your manufacturing line. Experience the speed and precision of the world’s only patented robotic flight-forming machines – and take the next step toward higher productivity and profitability today.

RoboHelix RX250: Forming Large Helical Flights

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