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The Business Research Company's Lentil Protein Crisps Market Trends And Forecast Analysis Reveal Strong Long-Term Potential

Expected to grow to $1.91 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The lentil protein crisps market is gaining strong traction as consumers increasingly seek healthier and plant-based snack options. This sector is experiencing rapid expansion driven by shifting dietary preferences and growing awareness about nutrition and sustainability. Below, we explore the market's current size, key growth drivers, regional performance, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Lentil Protein Crisps Market Size and Projected Growth

The lentil protein crisps market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. It is set to increase from $1.13 billion in 2025 to $1.25 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. This upward trend during the past years is largely due to the rising popularity of plant-based diets, heightened consumer knowledge about protein-rich snacks, expansion in the packaged snack industry, an increase in health-focused food launches, and greater demand for gluten-free alternatives.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $1.91 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 11.2%. This forecasted growth is supported by a growing preference for functional and fortified snacks, rising awareness for sustainable and low-impact food ingredients, the rise of premium healthy snacking habits, broader retail availability of plant-based snack products, and innovation in pulse-based food recipes. Key trends during this period include demand for clean label and minimally processed snacks, increased consumer interest in high-protein plant-based snacks, expanded consumption of gluten-free and allergen-free options, popularity of bold ethnic and fusion flavors, and growth in convenient single-serve snack formats.

Understanding Lentil Protein Crisps as a Product

Lentil protein crisps are crunchy, bite-sized snacks made from lentil flour or lentil protein through baking or extrusion techniques. They offer higher protein content compared to traditional chips, while maintaining a crisp texture and appealing flavor. These crisps are marketed as a wholesome snack alternative that helps keep consumers full and supports balanced nutrition, making them attractive to health-conscious individuals.

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Demand for Plant-Based Protein Snacks Drives Market Momentum

One of the primary factors propelling the lentil protein crisps market is the growing consumer demand for plant-based protein snacks. These snacks, derived from legumes, grains, and seeds, offer high protein content while aligning with health, sustainability, and dietary preferences. The rising interest in plant-based protein snacks is fueled by increased health awareness, with consumers seeking nutrient-rich, clean-label options that promote overall wellness. Lentil protein crisps fit well within this category by delivering protein, fiber, and a crunchy texture that appeals to health-focused buyers. For example, in October 2024, the Good Food Institute Europe reported that sales of plant-based foods across six major European countries rose by 5.5% to €5.4 billion ($6.23 billion) in the previous year, highlighting the increasing consumer shift toward plant-based snacks.

Increasing Health and Wellness Awareness Supports Market Expansion

Another critical growth driver is the heightened consciousness around health and wellness among consumers. This awareness reflects a deeper understanding of habits and choices that contribute to physical, mental, and emotional well-being. As access to digital health information improves, people are better equipped to make informed lifestyle decisions and adopt nutritious eating habits. Lentil protein crisps complement this trend by offering nutritious, high-protein, plant-based alternatives that promote satiety and healthier snacking. According to the International Food Information Council (IFIC) in June 2024, 54% of Americans followed a specific diet or eating pattern in the past year, with protein intake interest climbing from 59% in 2022 to 71% in 2024. Additionally, about half of consumers are aiming to eat more fresh foods, which continue to be seen as the healthiest options, further supporting demand for such snacks.

Regional Leadership and Growth Patterns in the Lentil Protein Crisps Market

In terms of regional market presence, North America was the largest market for lentil protein crisps in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market report evaluates key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad view of global developments and opportunities within this sector.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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