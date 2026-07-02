OpenNebula and Waldur: Enabling Self-Service Cloud Services across Federated AI Factories and Gigafactories

This technological integration strengthens OpenNebula’s role in delivering interoperable, sovereign AI infrastructures by connecting with Waldur’s self-service and federation capabilities.” — Dr. Alberto P. Martí, Director of Strategic Alliances at OpenNebula Systems

MADRID, SPAIN, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As European investments in sovereign cloud, high-performance computing (HPC), and AI Factories continue to boost, the integration between OpenNebula and Waldur simplifies how organizations deliver and manage cloud services based on federated AI infrastructures.A new integration combines OpenNebula, Europe’s leading management platform for AI infrastructures, with Waldur’s self-service portal and interoperability capabilities, enabling users to request, deploy, and manage both traditional virtual machines and AI models through a single interface. This solution delivers a streamlined, vendor-neutral approach to AI-as-a-Service environments, supporting digital sovereignty strategies as well as contributing to the growing EuroHPC ecosystem.Developed by OpenNode , with contributors from partner organizations, Waldur is a European open source cloud and HPC management platform that integrates with a wide range of private and public cloud platforms. Widely adopted by the supercomputing community, Waldur is one of the core technologies of the EuroHPC Federation Platform , helping to link European HPC facilities and emerging AI Factories through a unified user experience and centralized resource management.With this integration, organizations can offer self-service provisioning and lifecycle management of AI workloads in OpenNebula-based private cloud environments using the Waldur Marketplace. It supports multi-site deployments, enabling Waldur to connect multiple OpenNebula instances and providing centralized access to cloud and AI resources via a unified service catalog."Both existing HPC environments and future AI Gigafactories require management platforms that make complex systems easy to consume without sacrificing flexibility or openness," said Alberto P. Martí, Director of Strategic Alliances at OpenNebula Systems. "This technological integration strengthens OpenNebula’s role in delivering interoperable, sovereign AI infrastructures by connecting with Waldur’s self-service and federation capabilities.""Waldur was built to hide the complexity of federated infrastructure behind a single, self-service experience," said Ilja Livenson, CEO of OpenNode. "Integrating OpenNebula lets organizations deliver AI and cloud resources across multiple sites through one catalog, without locking themselves into a single stack—the kind of openness that makes sovereign, interoperable infrastructure practical rather than aspirational."The combined solution is well suited for HPC centers, AI Factories, neoclouds, and telco operators seeking to simplify AI infrastructure delivery while supporting sovereign cloud strategies and collaborative computing environments in a federated context.The OpenNebula integration is available through Waldur's provider ecosystem. Learn more in the Waldur documentation:About OpenNebula SystemsOpenNebula Systems is the developer of OpenNebula, an open, vendor-neutral enterprise cloud and virtualization platform designed for sovereign clouds and AI factories. The company provides SLA-based support and professional services to enterprises, service providers, and public-sector organizations worldwide.OpenNebula is increasingly adopted as a VMware replacement platform, enabling organizations to modernize and consolidate their infrastructure while preserving existing hardware investments and operational practices. At the same time, the platform has evolved to support AI Factories and AI Gigafactories, acting as a unified control plane for GPU-accelerated infrastructure, Kubernetes platforms, and large-scale AI workloads.With a global presence and offices in Europe and the United States, OpenNebula Systems is a trusted partner for large-scale, mission-critical deployments, supporting more than 5,000 cloud deployments worldwide and infrastructures that scale to thousands of hosts and tens of thousands of GPUs.About OpenNodeOpenNode is a European software company and the creator of Waldur, an open source (MIT-licensed) platform for managing cloud, HPC, and AI infrastructure. Waldur gives providers a self-service marketplace and interoperability layer that turns complex, multi-vendor environments into resources users can request and consume on demand.Widely adopted across the supercomputing community, Waldur is one of the core technologies of the EuroHPC Federation Platform and is deployed at leading European HPC facilities, national research systems, and government cloud services. OpenNode supports research institutions, public-sector bodies, and commercial providers with the software, integration, and expertise needed to run sovereign, federated infrastructure at scale. Headquartered in Tartu, Estonia, with a subsidiary in the United Kingdom, OpenNode pairs deep engineering expertise in HPC, cloud, and AI infrastructure with a commitment to open, vendor-neutral technology.Funded by the Spanish Ministry for Digital Transformation and Civil Service through the ONEnextgen Project (UNICO IPCEI-2023-003), and co-funded by the European Union’s NextGenerationEU through the RRF.

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