Monstarlab Launches MonPage, a New Service That Lets Anyone Build a Website by Chatting on LINE

MonPage, a New Service That Lets Anyone Build a Website by Chatting on LINE

By the team behind MonstarX, MonPage helps individuals and small businesses create an online presence without signups, computers, coding, or design skills.

Our goal is to help more individuals, creators, and small businesses take their first step online.” — Product Owner of MonstarX

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monstarlab Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Hiroki Inagawa; hereinafter “Monstarlab”) today announced the launch of MonPage , a new service that allows users to create and manage a website simply by chatting on LINE.Nearly 6 billion people around the world now use the internet. Being discoverable online has become essential not only for companies, but also for freelancers, local shops, creators, and small businesses. Yet many people still do not have a website of their own.The reason is often simple. They do not know where to start, may not have access to a computer, may not have the budget to hire a web agency, or may have tried website builders before and given up halfway through.MonPage was created to make that first step easier.Users do not need to learn new software, understand web design, write code, or use a computer. They can create a website in the same way they already talk to friends and family on LINE.- “I opened a beauty salon.”- “Our business hours are 9 AM to 6 PM.”- “Please use this photo on the homepage.”Users simply chat in their own words, send voice messages, and upload photos. MonPage understands the conversation and creates or updates the website for them.MonPage currently works on LINE and Telegram, with WhatsApp support planned soon. The service also supports 15 languages, allowing users to create a website in the language they already use every day.MonPage was developed by the same product team behind MonstarX , Monstarlab’s AI application development platform. While MonstarX helps teams build more advanced applications and business systems, MonPage focuses on helping individuals and small businesses take their first step online.Service website: https://monpage.co/ ■Why MonPage Was BuiltThrough MonstarX, Monstarlab has supported companies in using AI to build applications, systems, and proofs of concept.At the same time, the team recognized a more fundamental problem. AI is making software development more accessible, but creating something as basic as a website still remains difficult for many individuals and small businesses.This is not only a technology problem. It is an experience problem.To create a website, users often need to sign up for a new platform, learn a dashboard, understand unfamiliar terms, choose templates, think through layouts, and manage content themselves. For many people, that is where they stop.Instead of asking how to make website builders slightly easier, the MonPage team asked a different question:- What if building a website did not feel like using a website builder at all?- What if it felt like having a conversation?With MonPage, the messaging app becomes the website creation tool. Users can explain their business, services, opening hours, photos, menu, profile, or story in the same way they would send a message to someone they know.By replacing website creation with conversation, MonPage aims to remove one of the most common barriers to getting online.■Comment from Saad Kamal, Product Owner of MonstarX“Through MonstarX, we have been helping companies build applications and systems with AI. But we also saw a much simpler problem: many people still do not have a basic website. MonPage was built to remove that barrier. If someone can send a message on LINE, they should be able to build a website.Our goal is to help more individuals, creators, and small businesses take their first step online.”■Key Features of MonPage- Create a Website by Chatting on LINEMonPage allows users to start creating a website directly from LINE. They can describe their business, service, product, or personal profile through natural conversation, and MonPage helps generate and update the website.- No Signup or Computer RequiredUsers do not need to create a separate account, install software, or use a computer. They can start from LINE or Telegram and create a website using only a smartphone.- Voice and Image SupportUsers can send text, voice messages, and images. MonPage can use uploaded photos such as storefronts, products, menus, logos, profile pictures, or artwork to help create a more complete website.- Multilingual SupportMonPage supports 15 languages, allowing users to chat and create a website in their own language without needing to think about translation or special AI prompts.- LINE and Telegram Now, WhatsApp Coming SoonMonPage currently supports LINE and Telegram, with WhatsApp support planned soon. This will make the service accessible through messaging apps already used by people around the world.■About MonPageMonPage is a service that enables users to create and manage websites through chat on messaging apps such as LINE and Telegram. Users can build a website using text, voice, and images without signups, computers, coding knowledge, or design skills.URL: https://monpage.co/ ■About MonstarXMonstarX is an AI application development platform provided by Monstarlab. By leveraging multiple AI agents, MonstarX supports the early-stage development lifecycle from requirements definition and design to prototyping and development in the browser. The platform is designed to accelerate PoC development and AI-powered system development for enterprises.URL: https://monstarx.com/ ■About MonstarlabMonstarlab is your “AI & Digital Partners” for empowering business transformation and new value creation through the power of AI and digital technologies, guided by our mission to “Empower talent everywhere to engineer awesome products, services and ecosystems; building a brighter world for us all.”Operating across 12 countries and regions worldwide, we are built around four core practices — Strategy, Design, Technology, and Data. By orchestrating AI and diverse global intelligence, we unlock human potential and deliver strong engineering excellence and powerful business impact.For more information, visit https://monstar-lab.com/

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