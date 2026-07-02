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Focus on Sustainable Production and Technological Upgrading in the Charcoal Industry

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chinese charcoal manufacturing industry continues to play a significant role in global supply, serving sectors such as hookah, barbecue, incense, and industrial energy. As environmental and efficiency standards rise, several manufacturers have established reputations for quality and innovation. This article profiles five companies that are contributing to sustainable carbon production and energy efficiency improvements in 2026.1. Dalian Tiancheng Charcoal Industry Technology Co., Ltd. ( FYC Dalian Tiancheng Charcoal Industry Technology Co., Ltd., established in 1990, is a professional enterprise dedicated to the research, development, sale, and service of hookah charcoal, incense charcoal , and barbecue charcoal. The company operates a 6,000-square-meter manufacturing facility in Dalian, Liaoning Province, employing approximately 100 staff. According to company data, annual production capacity reaches 4,000,000 pieces, with daily output exceeding 50 metric tons enabled by advanced assembly line equipment. An R&D team of 8 engineers supports product development. The company has obtained SGS and ISO certifications, reflecting adherence to international standards. Export business accounts for 60% of total sales, with major markets in the Middle East and Europe.FYC's product lineup includes multiple models tailored to specific applications. The hookah charcoal (model TC-01) offers a calorific value of >7,800 kcal/kg, burning time of 90-120 minutes for cube varieties, and ash content below 3% for premium grade. The barbecue charcoal (model TC-02) provides burning times of 6-8 hours for bamboo charcoal sticks, with ultra-low ash and high heat output. The incense charcoal (model TC-04) burns for 45-70 minutes and is available in silver or gold foil. The disposable barbecue grill (model TC-03) is a single-use portable product made from eco-friendly quick-light charcoal, requiring no lighter fluid and lighting with a single match.The company applies its products across several industry use cases. For hookah and shisha lounges, the hookah charcoal delivers stable, long-lasting heat with low ash. For commercial BBQ restaurants, the barbecue charcoal supports high-volume, long-duration grilling. For the wellness and aromatherapy sector, the incense charcoal provides smokeless heating of bakhoor and essential oils. For outdoor recreation and glamping services, particularly in the German market, the disposable barbecue grill enables instant grilling with 60-90 minutes of even heating.2. Pingluo County Derun Activated Carbon Co., Ltd.Based in Ningxia, Pingluo County Derun Activated Carbon Co., Ltd. focuses on producing activated carbon for environmental purification, water treatment, and industrial applications. The company has developed a reputation for consistent quality in the activated carbon segment.3. Fujian Wujun Charcoal Industry Co., Ltd.Fujian Wujun Charcoal Industry Co., Ltd., located in Fujian province, specializes in bamboo charcoal products for barbecue and cooking applications. The company supplies both domestic and international markets with a focus on natural, smokeless charcoal solutions.4. Zhejiang Lishui Guanjun Carbon Energy Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Lishui Guanjun Carbon Energy Co., Ltd., based in Zhejiang, produces charcoal energy products and briquettes for hookah, shisha, and barbecue use. The company emphasizes energy-efficient production processes and high-density charcoal.5. Zhejiang Fulaisen Bamboo Charcoal Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Fulaisen Bamboo Charcoal Co., Ltd. is a Zhejiang-based manufacturer of bamboo charcoal for household, industrial, and culinary purposes. The company is known for its expertise in bamboo carbonization and value-added charcoal products.Industry Context and Market ImpactThe global charcoal market is driven by increasing demand in hookah lounges, outdoor cooking, and incense traditions. Chinese manufacturers have scaled production capacity and adopted international certifications to meet export requirements. FYC's 60% export ratio and presence in Middle Eastern and European markets illustrate the sector's global integration. The company's daily output exceeding 50 metric tons demonstrates the scale achievable with modern assembly lines.Company StatementAccording to company spokesperson Paris Wang, "We have obtained SGS and ISO certifications, reflecting our adherence to international standards. Our products are sold well in cities and provinces across China and are also exported to clients in regions such as the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia."OutlookAs sustainability and energy efficiency requirements tighten across global markets, Chinese charcoal manufacturers are investing in high-quality raw materials, advanced production lines, and environmental certifications. Companies like Dalian Tiancheng Charcoal Industry Technology Co., Ltd. are expected to continue enhancing carbon production efficiency while meeting the diverse needs of hookah, barbecue, incense, and industrial customers.Contact FYC：•Email:paris@ fyc-charcoal.com •Website：fyc-charcoal.com•Whatsapp:+8613591327260•Phone Number:+8613591327260

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