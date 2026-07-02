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The Business Research Company's Landscaping And Gardening Franchises Market Insights Report Analyzing Demand Trends And Competitive Positioning

Expected to grow to $17.9 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The landscaping and gardening franchises sector has seen impressive growth recently, driven by evolving consumer demands and expanding service models. This market is set for continued expansion as new technologies and sustainable practices reshape how outdoor spaces are maintained and beautified. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and important industry trends shaping this dynamic landscape.

Current Market Size and Projected Growth in the Landscaping and Gardening Franchises Market

The landscaping and gardening franchises market has experienced solid expansion, expected to grow from $13.6 billion in 2025 to $14.35 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This increase over recent years is largely fueled by greater demand for organized landscaping services, burgeoning urban residential development, rising commercial property maintenance needs, and the proliferation of franchised service models. Additionally, growing consumer awareness about lawn aesthetics and outdoor living spaces has contributed to this upward trajectory.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $17.9 billion by 2030, with a slightly higher CAGR of 5.7%. This forecasted rise is attributed to factors such as the adoption of app-based scheduling platforms, expanding interest in sustainable and organic gardening solutions, and advancements in smart irrigation and automated lawn care systems. The spreading franchise network into emerging markets and a growing preference for subscription-based outdoor maintenance services also play significant roles.

Emerging trends during this period include AI-driven route optimization for franchise field teams, increased availability of subscription lawn care and garden maintenance, adoption of eco-friendly and chemical-free landscaping practices, mobile app-based customer booking and service management, and the growth of hyperlocal franchise networks especially in suburban areas.

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Understanding Landscaping and Gardening Franchises as a Business Model

Landscaping and gardening franchises operate by allowing individuals to run local outdoor service businesses under a well-known brand. These franchisees follow the franchisor’s established systems, training programs, and branding guidelines while delivering services such as lawn care, garden maintenance, and landscape design to residential, commercial, and public clients. This business model helps maintain consistent quality and customer experience while expanding the brand’s reach across different regions.

Residential Construction Activities Driving Market Growth

One of the key factors propelling growth in the landscaping and gardening franchises market is the increasing volume of residential construction activities. This sector includes the development, renovation, and planning of housing units such as single-family homes, apartments, and residential complexes. Rapid urbanization is a major reason behind this trend, as more people migrate to urban centers for employment and improved living conditions, boosting demand for new housing infrastructure.

Landscaping and gardening franchises contribute to these residential projects by enhancing outdoor spaces, including green areas, lawns, and functional gardens, which improve the livability and visual appeal of new housing developments. For example, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that the number of dwellings under construction in Australia rose to 240,813 in the first quarter of 2023, up from 240,156 in 2022. Such growth in construction activity supports the increasing demand for landscaping services.

View the full landscaping and gardening franchises market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/landscaping-and-gardening-franchises-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Regional Market Overview and Growth Hotspots

In terms of regional presence, North America held the largest share of the landscaping and gardening franchises market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead in terms of growth rate throughout the forecast period. The market report covers key territories including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad view of global market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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