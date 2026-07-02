Laboratory Automation & Smart Reagent Supply Chain Market Forecast To Hit $2.6 Bn By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

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The Business Research Company's Laboratory Automation And Smart Reagent Supply Chain Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The laboratory automation and smart reagent supply chain sector is experiencing swift expansion as laboratories seek greater efficiency and precision. Advances in technology and rising demand for streamlined processes are propelling this market’s growth, with promising opportunities on the horizon. Here’s an overview of its current size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and evolving trends.

Laboratory Automation and Smart Reagent Supply Chain Market Size and Expansion Outlook

The market for laboratory automation and smart reagent supply chains has shown rapid growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.52 billion in 2025 to $1.69 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. This growth during the historical period stems mainly from limitations associated with manual laboratory procedures, a rising demand for high-throughput drug discovery, the expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, the need for precise sample tracking and documentation, and the development of clinical diagnostic laboratory networks.

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Future Growth Projections for the Laboratory Automation and Smart Reagent Supply Chain Market

Looking ahead, this market is forecast to expand significantly, reaching $2.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.5%. The anticipated surge is attributed to increased adoption of fully automated laboratory ecosystems, growing demand for real-time reagent inventory monitoring systems, wider integration of AI-supported decision-making in labs, advancements in personalized medicine and genomics research, as well as improvements in robotic lab instruments and connectivity. Emerging trends during this period include the rising use of AI-driven workflow optimization, expanded deployment of robotic sample preparation tools, proliferation of IoT-enabled reagent tracking, growth in cloud-based laboratory information management systems, and the adoption of predictive analytics for efficient reagent consumption and inventory management.

Defining Laboratory Automation and Smart Reagent Supply Chains

Laboratory automation combined with smart reagent supply chains refers to technology-driven solutions that merge automated lab systems with intelligent reagent management. By leveraging robotics, artificial intelligence, and IoT tracking, these systems facilitate real-time monitoring, sample processing, inventory control, and data-backed decision-making. This integration boosts laboratory efficiency, enhances accuracy, and improves overall operational performance.

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Personalized Medicine as a Critical Growth Driver in the Laboratory Automation Market

One of the primary factors fueling growth in this market is the increasing emphasis on personalized medicine. Personalized medicine tailors treatments and laboratory tests based on an individual’s unique genetic, proteomic, and metabolic information to optimize health outcomes. Advances in genomics, wider availability of patient-specific biomarker data, and rising demand for targeted therapies are driving this focus. Laboratory automation and smart reagent supply chains support personalized medicine by enabling high-throughput, precise, and reproducible sample processing paired with effective reagent management and integrated workflows, thereby improving diagnostic accuracy and patient care.

Personalized Medicine’s Rising Influence on Market Expansion

To illustrate, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that personalized medicines accounted for over one-third of new FDA drug approvals in 2023, up from 28% in 2022. This marked the fourth consecutive year of growth in this area. Such trends highlight how the growing focus on personalized medicine continues to drive demand for advanced laboratory automation and reagent supply solutions.

Dominant Regional Players in the Laboratory Automation and Smart Reagent Supply Chain Market

In terms of regional dominance, North America led the laboratory automation and smart reagent supply chain market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on the market’s trajectory.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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