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The Business Research Company's Kimchi Flavored Chips Market Industry Outlook Strengthens Amid Rising Global Demand

Expected to grow to $2.08 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The kimchi flavored chips market is gaining notable traction as consumers worldwide increasingly embrace bold and unique snack flavors. With its roots in traditional Korean cuisine, this market is expanding rapidly, driven by evolving food trends and growing interest in ethnic fusion snacks. Let’s explore the size, growth drivers, key trends, and regional dynamics shaping this vibrant sector.

Steady Expansion and Future Outlook of the Kimchi Flavored Chips Market

The kimchi flavored chips market has seen strong growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $1.37 billion in 2025 to $1.49 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth during the historic period is linked to the globalization of food cultures, an uptick in flavored snack demand, an expanding packaged snack industry, the worldwide appeal of Asian cuisine, and early adoption of ethnic fusion snacks in Western markets.

Download a free sample of the kimchi flavored chips market report:

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory, reaching $2.08 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 8.8%. Factors contributing to this future expansion include the rising global popularity of Korean pop culture, growing demand for premium flavored snacks, expanding online retail channels for snacks, the emergence of health-focused snack alternatives, and increased innovation in plant-based snack options.

Understanding Kimchi Flavored Chips and Their Unique Appeal

Kimchi-flavored chips are savory snack chips coated with seasonings inspired by traditional Korean kimchi, known for its spicy, tangy, and fermented flavor notes. These chips are typically made from sliced potatoes or other base ingredients that are fried or baked, then seasoned with kimchi-style blends. The product offers a fusion of classic crispy snack texture with bold Korean taste profiles, appealing to consumers seeking novel and exciting snacking experiences.

View the full kimchi flavored chips market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/kimchi-flavored-chips-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

The Rising Appetite for Korean-Inspired Flavors Driving Market Growth

One of the key factors fueling the kimchi flavored chips market is the growing consumer desire for Korean-inspired flavors. These flavors, derived from traditional Korean ingredients like kimchi, gochujang, and garlic, are characterized by their spicy, fermented, tangy, and umami-rich taste profiles. The surge in popularity of Korean pop culture (K-culture) around the world is a major influence, pushing consumers to seek authentic Korean taste experiences in their snacks.

For example, in November 2024, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of South Korea reported that kimchi exports reached US$156 million in 2023, marking an 11% increase from 2022. The product was exported to 97 countries, demonstrating the expanding global interest in Korean-inspired foods. This growing demand for Korean flavors is a significant driver behind the market’s expansion.

Regional Leaders and Emerging Markets in Kimchi Flavored Chips

In terms of regional market share, North America held the largest position in the kimchi flavored chips market as of 2025. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive understanding of global market movements.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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