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The Business Research Company's Isostearic Acid Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

Expected to grow to $0.73 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The isostearic acid market has been experiencing notable expansion recently, driven by evolving demands across various industries. With increasing applications in personal care, industrial formulations, and pharmaceuticals, this market is poised for steady advancement over the coming years. Let’s explore the market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and key trends shaping the isostearic acid industry.

Steady Growth Projections for the Isostearic Acid Market Size

The isostearic acid market has seen robust development in recent years. It is projected to increase from $0.5 billion in 2025 to $0.54 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Several factors have contributed to this growth historically, including rising demand in the cosmetics and personal care sector, expansion of oleochemical production from vegetable oils, greater use of emollients in skincare products, a shift from animal-based to plant-based ingredients, and emerging applications in industrial coatings and lubricants.

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Expected Market Expansion Through 2030 for Isostearic Acid

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $0.73 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6%. This forecasted growth is driven by growing interest in bio-based specialty chemicals, increased pharmaceutical and nutraceutical product formulations, enhanced use in advanced surfactant systems, rising personal care consumption in emerging markets, and innovations in producing high-purity fatty acid derivatives. Key market trends include the expansion of plant-based oleochemicals in specialty fatty acids, rising incorporation of isostearic acid in personal care emollients, growing adoption in high-performance coatings and adhesives, development of esterification-based fatty acid derivatives for industrial uses, and the growth of pharmaceutical-grade excipients derived from branched fatty acids.

Composition and Characteristics of Isostearic Acid

Isostearic acid is a branched fatty acid created through the isomerization of oleic acid, which is mostly sourced from vegetable oils. It is valued for its stability, low viscosity, and excellent resistance to oxidation. Its versatility makes it a preferred ingredient as an emollient, dispersing agent, and stabilizer, improving texture, spreadability, and the overall performance of formulations across various products.

View the full isostearic acid market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/isostearic-acid-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Growing Demand for Personal Care Products Boosting Isostearic Acid Market

One of the primary factors fueling the isostearic acid market growth is the increasing consumer demand for personal care and cosmetic products. These include skincare, haircare, makeup, and toiletries designed to enhance appearance and hygiene. This rising focus on self-grooming encourages greater use of skincare and beauty items in everyday routines. Isostearic acid plays a crucial role in these products by acting as an emollient that softens and smoothens skin, while also helping stabilize formulations and ensure even distribution of ingredients. For example, a July 2024 report by the British Beauty Council highlighted that the UK personal care sector contributed £27.2 billion ($30.44 billion) to GDP in 2023, an 11% increase from 2022, largely due to a 10% rise in household spending on personal care products and services. This trend clearly supports the expanding demand for isostearic acid in the personal care market.

Asia-Pacific Anticipated to Lead Growth in Isostearic Acid Market

In terms of regional dynamics, North America held the largest market share of isostearic acid in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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