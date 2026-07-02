Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market Size To Reach $4.35Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 6.6%

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The Business Research Company's Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for knee hyaluronic acid injections has seen significant expansion in recent years, driven by various health trends and medical advancements. As more people seek effective treatments for joint pain, particularly related to osteoarthritis, this segment is poised for further growth. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors fueling its rise, key trends, and regional insights shaping its future.

Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market Size and Growth Outlook

The knee hyaluronic acid injections market has experienced robust growth and is projected to continue this trajectory. It is forecasted to increase from $3.17 billion in 2025 to $3.37 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Historically, this growth has been driven by the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, an expanding elderly population, wider adoption of viscosupplementation therapies, growth in hospital-based orthopedic treatments, and previously limited surgical alternatives. Looking further ahead, the market is expected to reach $4.35 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.6%, bolstered by innovations in hyaluronic acid formulations, growing demand for minimally invasive joint therapies, higher healthcare spending on orthopedic care, expanded outpatient surgery facilities, and a focus on regenerative and biological treatments. Key trends during the forecast period include increased single-injection viscosupplementation use, a preference for less invasive orthopedic treatments, demographic shifts increasing osteoarthritis cases, expansion of ambulatory care centers, and ongoing clinical studies on the efficacy of different hyaluronic acid molecular weights.

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Understanding Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections and Their Role

Knee hyaluronic acid injections serve as medical treatments aimed at alleviating joint pain and enhancing mobility. These injections supplement the natural hyaluronic acid in the knee joint, improving lubrication and cushioning, which reduces friction and discomfort during movement. Typically administered as a minimally invasive approach, they help maintain joint function and delay the need for more invasive surgical procedures.

Obesity’s Impact on the Growth of the Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market

One major factor contributing to market growth is the increasing incidence of obesity. This condition, characterized by excessive body fat accumulation that poses health risks, is commonly assessed through body mass index (BMI). Sedentary lifestyles and decreased physical activity levels have led to a rise in obesity rates worldwide, which in turn exacerbates joint problems such as osteoarthritis. Knee hyaluronic acid injections provide relief for obese patients by restoring joint lubrication, lowering inflammation, and improving mobility. For example, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities in the UK reported that between 2023 and 2024, about 64.5% of adults aged 18 and over in England were overweight or obese, a slight increase from 64.0% the previous year, highlighting this growing health challenge that supports market expansion.

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The Role of Increasing Knee Osteoarthritis Cases in Market Demand

Another significant driver for the knee hyaluronic acid injections market is the rising prevalence of knee osteoarthritis (OA). This degenerative joint disease involves cartilage deterioration in the knee, causing pain, stiffness, and limited movement. Factors such as an aging population, obesity, sedentary behavior, and higher rates of joint injuries contribute to its increasing incidence. Hyaluronic acid injections help manage OA symptoms by enhancing joint lubrication, reducing pain and inflammation, and improving overall joint function. In August 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) noted that approximately 365 million people worldwide were affected by knee osteoarthritis in 2023, with numbers expected to grow due to demographic and lifestyle trends. This increasing disease burden is a key factor stimulating market growth.

Regional Landscape of the Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share in the knee hyaluronic acid injections market, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure and high awareness of orthopedic treatments. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by rising healthcare investments and increasing osteoarthritis cases. The market report covers a wide range of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global opportunities and trends.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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