Reporting live from Gaza and the West Bank, senior sector officials – alongside global medical and human rights leaders

UN Commission of Inquiry: Israel’s operations led to the destruction of conditions necessary for child survival in Gaza and West Bank

GAZA, GAZA, PALESTINE, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reporting live from Gaza and the West Bank, senior Palestinian sector officials – alongside global medical, humanitarian, and human rights leaders – will mark 1,000 days of water deprivation in Gaza, as the UN Commission of Inquiry finds reasonable grounds that Israel’s military operations have contributed to the destruction of water systems and the collapse of conditions necessary for child survival.WHEN: Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 11:00 EST / 18:00 PalestineWHERE: Zoom, Pre-Register HereWHO: There will be numerous prominent speakers Zooming in live from Gaza and the West Bank to give the latest updates from the ground, including:Dr. Mustafa Barghouti, Co-founder/President of the Palestinian Medical Relief Society (PMRS)Dr. Munir Al-Barsh, Head of the Water and Environment Sector (to provide an update on Water and Environment)Dr. Ahmed Shatat, Director General of International Cooperation and Planning (to provide an update on the Health Sector)Mr. Rami Zuhair Amer Hajjo, Director of the Planning, Partnerships, and Project Management Department (to provide an update on the Palestinian Red Crescent)Mr. Mohammed Al-Jadili, Supervisor in the Education Sector (to provide an update on Education)Mr. Ismail Matar, Director of International Cooperation (to provide an update on First Response)Rola Obeid, Engineer/Director of the Associations and Local Community Department (to provide an update on Social Development)Dr. Mohammed Hanoush, Director of the International Cooperation Unit (to provide an update on Municipalities and Local Governance)Eyad Amawi, Gaza Relief CommitteeDr. Nick Maynard, Consultant Surgeon at Oxford University Hospital and Gaza eyewitnessRepresentatives, Doctors Against GenocideMEDIA CONTACT: Gur Tsabar, movementmediahub@gmail.com, 347.248.1390 cell/Signal/WhatsAppINTERNATIONAL—Doctors Against Genocide will convene an emergency global press conference marking 1,000 days since the October 2023 livestreamed genocide began, centering the collapse of Gaza’s water systems and the escalating child survival crisis under sustained siege conditions.The 1000-day threshold reflects a prolonged period in which essential civilian infrastructure in Gaza has been progressively degraded under sustained Israeli military operations and severe restrictions on the entry of fuel, repair materials, and humanitarian supplies required to maintain basic water and sanitation systems.The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry has found reasonable grounds to conclude that Israel's actions meet the legal threshold for genocide, a conclusion reinforced by its latest report in June 2026, which found that Israeli authorities and security forces have deliberately targeted Palestinian children resulting in genocide. These same operations and restrictions have contributed to the destruction of water systems and a broader collapse in the conditions necessary for civilian survival.Recent escalationIn recent days, access to safe water has further deteriorated amid continued damage to infrastructure, ongoing restrictions on repair and fuel entry, and repeated disruption of water trucking operations across multiple areas. Humanitarian partners report reduced distribution capacity and increasing reliance on unsafe water sources, accelerating system collapse and deepening risks to child survival.Water siege and infrastructure collapseIsraeli military operations and restrictions on essential supplies have contributed to the destruction and disabling of Gaza’s water infrastructure, including pipelines, desalination systems, and distribution networks.A “water siege” refers to sustained conditions in which civilian water systems are rendered non-functional through destruction of infrastructure, fuel deprivation, and restrictions on the repair and supply chains required to maintain safe water production and distribution.Water systems depend on electricity, fuel, functioning infrastructure, and access to repair materials. These inputs have been severely constrained, resulting in widespread failure of water production and delivery systems.Large segments of the population remain dependent on unsafe, intermittent, or inaccessible water sources.Child survival crisisChildren are the first population group to experience the consequences of water system collapse. Dehydration, infectious disease, and malnutrition rise in parallel with infrastructure failure, producing escalating pediatric health risks linked directly to prolonged lack of safe water and sanitation.Humanitarian agencies continue to document severe shortages of safe drinking water alongside rising rates of preventable illness, including gastrointestinal disease and waterborne infections.Medical and humanitarian framingMedical professionals engaged in the response describe a sustained breakdown in the basic conditions required for life, where water insecurity has become inseparable from deteriorating child health outcomes.The crisis reflects not a short-term emergency but a prolonged collapse of civilian survival systems under conditions of continued siege.Call to ActionThe emergency press conference will advance a coordinated global call for immediate action across medical, humanitarian, and political systems, including:End the siege now. Allow the unrestricted flow of food, fuel, clean water, and medical supplies into Gaza.Let Gaza rebuild. Permit the entry of construction materials to restore shelter, water, and sanitation systems essential to survival.Protect what keeps people alive. Safeguard civilian infrastructure, especially water systems, as required under international humanitarian law.Act politically, and now. Intervene to end the conditions driving the deprivation of food, fuel, shelter, and safe water.Demand accountability. Uphold the findings of the UN Commission of Inquiry on genocide and the systematic destruction of the systems civilians depend on to live.

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