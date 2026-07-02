Trailer tires degrade faster than other tires Consider recycling those in poor condition soon

As part of National Tire Safety Week, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is highlighting the need to check trailer tires for signs of degradation.

Causes of degradation

Degradation comes from:

Ultraviolet rays and temperature swings that oxidize the rubber, causing dry rot and sidewall cracking

Prolonged parking that compresses the rubber, creating permanent flat spots

High heat created when trailers carry heavy loads, breaking down old, stiff rubber much quicker than on a standard passenger vehicle

Extending the life of trailer tires

Because trailer tires degrade is as little as three to five years – even when not used – it is important to check them annually and take action to extend tire life.

To prolong tire life:

Use tire covers: Block UV rays and ozone from damaging the rubber when the trailer is parked.

Block UV rays and ozone from damaging the rubber when the trailer is parked. Lift the trailer: Reduce ground pressure during long-term storage by using a jack or RV stabilizers to take the weight off the tires.

Reduce ground pressure during long-term storage by using a jack or RV stabilizers to take the weight off the tires. Check the date code: Always verify the manufacturing date stamped on the sidewall (following the letters "DOT"). Tires older than 5 to 6 years should be discarded, even if the tread appears to be in good condition.

Always verify the manufacturing date stamped on the sidewall (following the letters "DOT"). Tires older than 5 to 6 years should be discarded, even if the tread appears to be in good condition. Maintain pressure: Check your tire pressure before every trip. Under-inflated tires cause premature failure and blowouts.

Check your tire pressure before every trip. Under-inflated tires cause premature failure and blowouts. Store indoors: If you have an outbuilding or pole barn with space, use it.

Avoid dangerous accidents and costly damage

Maintain Proper Inflation

Check When Cold: Only check tire pressure before driving or after the trailer has been parked for several hours to avoid inaccurate readings from heat expansion.

Only check tire pressure before driving or after the trailer has been parked for several hours to avoid inaccurate readings from heat expansion. Maximum Pounds Per Square Inch (PSI): Unlike car tires, trailer tires (usually marked with an "ST") should typically be inflated to the maximum PSI listed on the sidewall to achieve their full load-carrying capacity and minimize heat buildup.

Unlike car tires, trailer tires (usually marked with an "ST") should typically be inflated to the maximum PSI listed on the sidewall to achieve their full load-carrying capacity and minimize heat buildup. Monitor with TPMS: Consider using a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) to track temperature and pressure while driving.

Follow Weight and Speed Limits

Even Distribution: Load your trailer so that at least 60% of the weight is in the front half. Never exceed the trailer's Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR).

Speed Ratings: Most ST (Special Trailer) tires have a maximum speed rating of 65 mph. Exceeding this causes internal temperatures to rise, leading to sudden failures.

Conduct Pre-Trip Inspections

Visual Check: Walk around your trailer before every trip to look for cuts, cracks, bulges, or embedded debris.

Recycle old and damaged tires

If trailer tires are no longer in good condition, take them to an appropriate tire recycling facility. Tire retailers, tire processors (Scrap tire processors), tire collection sites (Registered commercial scrap tire collection site list), or tire haulers (Registered commercial scrap tire haulers) will take your tires and put them into the tire recycling system.

“Scrap tires can be hazardous to our environment and the public health of Michigan if not properly managed,” notes Kirsten Clemens, EGLE’s scrap tire coordinator. “Run-off from scrap tire fires can contaminate water, and scrap tire sites are an ideal habitat for the breeding of mosquitoes carrying disease such as West Nile Virus. Recycling tires avoids these problems.”

For the latest on the EGLE’s Scrap Tire program check this recent MI Environment story.