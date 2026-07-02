The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Internet Of Energy Market Report Examines Market Dynamics, Segment Insights And Company Strategies

Expected to grow to $379.99 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The internet of energy market is emerging as a transformative force in the global energy landscape, driven by rapid technological advancements and growing digital connectivity. As energy systems become smarter and more interconnected, this market is poised for significant expansion fueled by increasing demand for efficient, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions.

Current Valuation and Growth Trajectory of the Internet of Energy Market

The internet of energy market has experienced swift growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $175.67 billion in 2025 to $204.65 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. This expansion during the past period is largely due to factors such as rising broadband penetration, the growth of telecom networks, increased consumption of mobile data, early fiber network deployments, and the surge in cloud and data center traffic.

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Future Market Outlook and Key Drivers for Internet of Energy

Looking ahead, the internet of energy market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $379.99 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.7%. The forecast growth is supported by the accelerated rollout of 5G infrastructure, a surge in the number of IoT-connected devices, government initiatives promoting digital connectivity, greater demand for low-latency applications, and the broader expansion of edge computing networks. Emerging trends shaping the market include decentralized electricity generation, transactive energy trading platforms, virtual power plant aggregation, peer-to-peer energy exchanges, and evolving grid balancing and flexibility markets.

Understanding the Internet of Energy Concept and Its Functionality

The internet of energy represents a smart, connected energy ecosystem that integrates digital technologies, IoT, and data networks to optimize the generation, distribution, and management of electricity. It facilitates two-way communication between energy producers and consumers, enhancing efficiency, reliability, and the integration of renewable energy sources into the grid. This interconnected approach enables more dynamic and responsive energy management.

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Primary Factors Fueling Growth in the Internet of Energy Market

The widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is a major catalyst for growth in the internet of energy sector. These devices, embedded with sensors and internet connectivity, can collect, exchange, and act on data autonomously. The increasing demand for automation across homes, industries, and urban environments is driving the proliferation of IoT devices, which in turn supports real-time monitoring and control, boosting efficiency and reducing the need for manual intervention.

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Demanding Advanced Energy Solutions

As the number of IoT devices continues to rise, there is a growing necessity for a digitally interconnected energy management system that aligns with smart grid principles. This system must effectively monitor, balance, and dynamically distribute electricity in real time to accommodate the fluctuating and decentralized energy consumption patterns generated by millions of connected devices. For example, in July 2025, the European Commission reported that the installed base of IoT-connected devices reached about 40 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to grow to 49 billion by 2026, with an annual growth rate of 7%. This trend underscores the increasing need for internet of energy solutions.

Regional Market Landscape and Growth Patterns

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the internet of energy market. Looking forward, Europe is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market analysis spans key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of regional trends and growth opportunities.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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