Rain, Resilience: Dedication Shines at Camp Zama’s 'Salute the Nation'

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – The sky over Camp Zama had been relentless since dawn June 27, opening up into a torrential downpour that left the field completely flooded. For hours, it rained cats and dogs, the heavy drops drumming a relentless beat against the service members gathered on the tarmac.

They represented every branch of the military - Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Space Force, Coast Guard and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, JGSDF, - standing shoulder-to-shoulder. They had been rehearsing since the early morning, their uniforms soaked through, yet their focus never wavered.

At the center of it all was Sgt. Allen Jones, assigned to the 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion. Wet uniform clinging to his shoulders, his voice cut through the sound of the rain as he paced the lines, adjusting a grip, squaring a shoulder.

"One of the main attentions to details that we do is to make sure the colors heights are proper, everybody has the same hold, and the colors are presented in the same direction," Jones said.

Jones, who leads this diverse group of service members, added, "Some people have a lot of knowledge, and they can help out their battle buddies. Some of them are first time go at this. It does help to have veterans that know exactly what they are doing to help junior enlisted."

"One of the most interesting things about having different branches work together is that there are subtle differences in the way that people operate," Jones said, watching how the Army marches compared to the distinct rhythm of the Marines.

"We have to determine what’s the best way to make sure everybody is doing one uniformed movement. Having different branches of service, we can blend everybody’s different niches together."

He stood at the front, looking at the proud, wet faces of the joint team. He said he wants to make sure everybody looks uniform regardless of their branch of service. Movement precision and execution, it all has to be spot on.

"The keyword is uniformity," Jones said. “That’s why we practice."

Then, as if on cue, just as the scheduled hour for the ceremony approached, the heavy clouds parted. As the torrential rain stopped completely, a vibrant crowd began to pour in—both American military families and local Japanese citizens, arriving together to celebrate a historic milestone: America’s 250th birthday.

As the music began to swell and the crowd fell into a respectful silence, Jones said he felt the full weight of the moment. This was about more than just fireworks or a traditional holiday. He noted that they were there to represent their country, and to represent the host nation of Japan as well.

"We are here to represent everybody,” Jones said. “That’s why it’s called 'Salute the Nation,' not just an Independence Day celebration."

The joint color guard moved forward as a single, flawless entity. The flags rose in perfect unison, heights precisely matched, catching the light in the clear sky.

Looking out at the sea of smiling faces—American service members mingling seamlessly with their Japanese hosts, sharing food, laughter, and mutual respect - Jones said he felt a wave of pride.

As the laughter and music of the bilateral crowd echoed under a clear night sky, the community came together.

"We invite host nation people to come on to the installation so that they can partake in being able to mingle with US Soldiers and citizens," he said.

It was clear that the hours spent practicing in the pouring rain had achieved exactly what they set out to do. They represented all of us.