American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Advancing Specialized Autism Services and Inclusive Care in the UAE

Achieving the Certified Autism Center™ designation reflects ACPN’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, individualized care for children and families impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorder.” — Dr. Taoufik Alsaadi, Chief Medical Officer at ACPN.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abu Dhabi, UAE, June 2026 – The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces that the American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN) has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. This recognition underscores ACPN’s commitment to delivering inclusive, evidence-based, and multidisciplinary services for autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities.

“Achieving the Certified Autism Center™ designation reflects ACPN’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, individualized care for children and families impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorder. This recognition reinforces our multidisciplinary approach, bringing together clinical expertise, evidence-based interventions, and inclusive practices to support every child’s developmental journey. Through initiatives such as our Feeding Clinic, AAC Clinic, Learning Disability Clinic, and school-based programs, we are strengthening accessible autism services across both healthcare and educational settings,” says Dr. Taoufik Alsaadi, Chief Medical Officer at ACPN.

As part of the certification process, ACPN staff complete autism-specific training, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to better understand sensory needs, apply evidence-based strategies, and enhance overall service delivery. The certification also includes a review of facilities and programs to ensure alignment with leading accessibility standards.

The CAC designation aligns with ACPN’s ongoing efforts to provide specialized, multidisciplinary support tailored to the needs of autistic individuals and their families. ACPN continues to strengthen access to care that supports communication, learning, sensory regulation, feeding, independence, and social participation.

This certification further reinforces ACPN’s position as a trusted provider of comprehensive autism support services in the UAE. Individuals and families benefit from integrated clinical expertise, evidence-based interventions, and inclusive practices designed to support meaningful developmental outcomes across healthcare and educational settings.

“We are proud to recognize the American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology as a Certified Autism Center™,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES. “Through this certification, ACPN demonstrates its commitment to ensuring autistic individuals and those with sensory needs receive care in an environment designed to foster understanding, accessibility, and long-term support.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, ACPN is now featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a free tool that provides individuals with disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps support seamless, informed, and more enjoyable experiences for all.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology

ACPN is a Joint Commission Accredited subspecialist medical facility focused on providing high-quality primary and specialized medical care and health education services in the UAE. Founded in Abu Dhabi in 2008, ACPN has expanded its facilities to Dubai, Al Ain, and Sharjah, providing services to more than 140,000 patients throughout the years.

ACPN offers a wide range of services including psychiatry, neurology, psychology, rehabilitation services, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), specialized treatment programs, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), Autism Care Plan, ADHD Treatment Program, Eating Disorders Care Plan, Anxiety and Related Disorder Care Plan, Depression and Related Disorder Care Plan, Women Mental Health Care, Headache Care Plan, Long-Acting Injection Clinic, Memory Clinic, Employee Assistance Programs, Training and Awareness Programs, Stress Debriefing and Critical Incident Stress Management, Smoking Cessation Program, Continuous Medical Education, Patient Referral, and Pharmacy.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

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