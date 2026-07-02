Neighborhood Carpet Cleaners Celebrates More Than 15 Years of Helping Northern Virginia Homes Feel Clean and Cared For

Neighborhood Carpet Cleaners Marks 15+ Years of Trusted Service in Northern Virginia

After all these years, I’m still grateful for every call, every review, and every family that trusts us to help make their home feel cleaner and healthier.” — Henry

WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neighborhood Carpet Cleaners, a veteran-owned and owner-operated cleaning company serving Woodbridge, Dale City, Dumfries, Gainesville, Manassas, Arlington, McLean, and nearby DMV communities, is celebrating more than 15 years in business and thousands of happy customers served since its founding in 2010.What began as a local carpet cleaning business built around one simple idea—treat every home like it belongs to a neighbor—has grown into a trusted name for carpet cleaning, carpet stretching and repair, upholstery cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, area rug cleaning, wood resurfacing and sanding, and luxury vinyl plank installation.Led by owner-operator Henry , Neighborhood Carpet Cleaners has built its reputation on hands-on service, clear communication, and dependable results. The company’s website notes that Henry personally brings more than 18 years of carpet cleaning experience to the work, along with a background that includes service in the U.S. Marine Corps and time working in carpet cleaning before launching the business in Woodbridge.For homeowners across Northern Virginia, the company’s value is not just that carpets look cleaner when the job is complete. Neighborhood Carpet Cleaners focuses on flushing carpet fibers to remove dust, dirt, allergens, bacteria, stains, odors, and other particulates that can build up over time. The company also emphasizes safe, environmentally friendly cleaning solutions, including no-toxin products that are gentle for families and pets while still being tough on stains.“Our customers invite us into their homes, and that means a lot to me,” said Henry, owner of Neighborhood Carpet Cleaners. “After all these years, I’m still grateful for every call, every review, and every family that trusts us to help make their home feel cleaner and healthier.”That neighborly approach has helped the business earn strong customer loyalty. Neighborhood Carpet Cleaners reports serving more than 6,300 clients and receiving more than 700 Google reviews, a milestone that reflects steady demand from local families, busy professionals, pet owners, and homeowners who want a cleaner living space without harsh chemical odors or long delays getting back to normal.Neighborhood Carpet Cleaners also stands behind its work with a satisfaction-focused promise. The company states that if a customer is not happy, it will come back and address the issue. That commitment has become especially important in a competitive home services market, where homeowners want more than a quick cleaning appointment—they want trust, responsiveness, and care for their property.In addition to one-time cleanings, the company encourages regular maintenance through its Keep It Clean program. The program supports yearly cleaning for carpets, rugs, upholstery, and related surfaces, helping homeowners protect their investment, reduce allergens, control odors, and keep high-traffic areas looking their best throughout the year.As Neighborhood Carpet Cleaners celebrates this business milestone, the company remains focused on the same values that shaped its earliest jobs in the Woodbridge and Dumfries area: friendly service, detailed work, honest communication, and pride in helping local homes feel better cared for.About Neighborhood Carpet CleanersNeighborhood Carpet Cleaners is a veteran-owned and owner-operated cleaning company based in Woodbridge, Virginia. Founded in 2010, the company serves Northern Virginia, parts of Maryland, and Washington, D.C., with services including carpet cleaning, carpet stretching and repair, upholstery cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, area rug cleaning, wood resurfacing and sanding, and luxury vinyl plank installation. Neighborhood Carpet Cleaners is led by Henry, who brings more than 18 years of experience and a personal, neighborly approach to every job.For more information or to schedule service, visit the company’s website or call (703) 349-4791. Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis for families across the broader local service region today.

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