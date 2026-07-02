The Independent School of Jakarta to Take Pupils Through to A-Levels

Senior students at The Independent School of Jakarta, which will now take pupils through GCSEs and A-Levels and on to leading universities worldwide. Pupils at The Independent School of Jakarta, where children can now stay from age 2 through to A-Levels in one school in Pondok Indah, South Jakarta.

ISJ families no longer stop at Year 8. Children can stay from age 2 to 18 and go straight on to top universities, with GCSEs and A-Levels now taught in full.

Now families can stay with us the whole way, through GCSEs, through A-Levels, and on to university, with the same continuity of care.” — Eileen Fisher, Head of School

JAKARTA, JAKARTA, INDONESIA, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Independent School of Jakarta to Take Pupils All the Way Through to A-Levels and UniversityISJ families no longer stop at Year 8. Children can now stay from age 2 to 18 and go straight on to the world's leading universitiesThe Independent School of Jakarta (ISJ) has announced that it will take pupils all the way through to A-Levels, giving families in Jakarta an unbroken British education from age 2 to 18 and a direct pathway to the world's top universities.It is a landmark change for the school and for the families it serves. Until now, ISJ pupils have completed Pre-Prep and Prep School and then left, at the end of Year 8, to finish their secondary education elsewhere. That break is gone. With the launch of the ISJ Senior School, a child can join at age 2 and leave at 18 with GCSEs and A-Levels recognised by every university in the world, in one school, with one community, and one set of teachers who have known them for years."As parents, you want your child to enjoy a joyful and fulfilled childhood, one which does not end too soon," said Eileen Fisher, Head of ISJ. "Now families can stay with us the whole way, through GCSEs, through A-Levels, and on to university, with the same values, the same teachers, and the same continuity of care from the very first day."For parents, the benefit is simple: no more changing schools at 13. No more starting over. Children currently in Year 7 will be the first cohort to go all the way through to A-Levels at ISJ, and the Senior School is being built around them.Thousands of pupils sent to the world's best universitiesISJ is run by The Schools Trust , a UK-registered charity whose trustees have founded 16 British international schools across 11 countries since 2004. Over two decades, the Trust's schools have sent thousands of pupils, from Asia and from all over the world, on to the most competitive universities on the planet: Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College London, LSE, UCL, King's College London, Edinburgh, St Andrews and Durham in the UK; Stanford, Princeton, Georgetown and the University of Toronto in North America; and leading universities across Asia, Australia and Europe. A-Level students from the network routinely secure places at Russell Group and Ivy League universities.The results behind those destinations are exceptional. Across the Trust's schools, 65 to 81% of GCSE and IGCSE grades are awarded at A*/A, against a UK national average of around 22%, and A-Level results range from 42 to 69% at A*/A. One school was placed in the ALPS top 1% of British schools worldwide for value-added. Every school operated by the Trust's trustees has been rated "Excellent" in all categories of its UK government-accredited ISI inspection, and 94% of the network's pupils outperform the UK national average. Trust schools have ranked 1st and 2nd across a network of more than 200 British schools internationally for A-Level and GCSE results.At the British School of Brasilia, 25% of graduates have entered top-30 universities in the UK and the US, with 95% attending their first-choice institution. This is the track record ISJ is built on.ISJ is already delivering to that standard. In independent GL Education assessments, ISJ pupils score in the top 10% of international schools worldwide, at 122 in English and 118.7 in Mathematics against international norms of 104.6 and 101. The A-Level programme launches with 12 subjects, including Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, English Literature, History, Computer Science, Art, a Modern Foreign Language and Music, supporting pathways into medicine, engineering, law, economics, the sciences and the humanities. Dedicated university guidance, including UCAS, the US Common App, and applications to Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Europe, begins from Year 11.The Senior School will be housed in a purpose-built senior campus in Pondok Indah, opening in 2028, 300 metres from the existing junior campus, with science laboratories, technology labs, art and music studios, a theatre, a secondary library and a football pitch."I'm so proud of what the ISJ community is building: a complete pathway through to A-Levels, and on to the best universities in the world," said Darren Brown, Trustee at The Schools Trust. "For families in Jakarta, this is the whole journey, in one school. Exciting times."About The Independent School of JakartaThe Independent School of Jakarta is a British international school in Pondok Indah, South Jakarta, teaching the English National Curriculum to children aged 2 to 18, through Early Years, GCSEs and A-Levels. Every teacher is UK-qualified, class sizes are kept to 15 in Early Years and 20 from Year 1, and the staff-to-pupil ratio is 1:9. The school is part of The Schools Trust and is progressing toward full British Schools Overseas (BSO) accreditation.About The Schools TrustThe Schools Trust is a UK-registered charity (No. 1176052) that has been founding and governing premium British international schools since 2004. Across 16 schools in 11 countries, every school operated by its trustees has achieved "Excellent" in all categories of UK government-accredited ISI inspections, with 94% of pupils outperforming the UK national average and graduates progressing to leading universities worldwide.

The Independent School of Jakarta — A British International School in Pondok Indah, South Jakarta

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