Meditative Animal Premieres 'This Land is Your Land' Music Video Ahead of Major Multimedia Launch

Dr. Duddha (Nick D. Mirisola) Highlights of the unified theory.

The release starts a rollout featuring a new studio album, music video album, 3 final books in the Metaphysical Sherpa series, & a feature-length documentary.

The acronym for the theory (C-TP-IHUFT) is pronounced by its Zen koan practical joke expression, “See TP, I huffed”, because I feel like a cosmic janitor who pulled off some Good Will Hunting stuff.” — Nick D. Mirisola (Dr. Duddha)

SPRINGVALE, ME, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Nicholas David Mirisola, operating under the musical moniker Meditative Animal, announces the YouTube premiere of the music video "This Land is Your Land" today, July 4, 2026. This cover song of Woody Guthrie’s full original song features fellow musician Liam Kahos in the presentation of the classic. This release serves as the inaugural event for an extensive, highly objective sequence of interconnected artistic, analytical, and literary projects scheduled for late summer 2026.

Upcoming Albums and Literary Series

The track featured in "This Land is Your Land" is a central component of the upcoming Meditative Animal album, Metaphysical Sherpa: Black Swan Symphony, which is projected for release near the end of July. In addition to the standard audio format, the release will be accompanied by a complete, full-length music video album for Metaphysical Sherpa: Black Swan Symphony.

The audio and visual albums serve as the direct companions to the final three installments of the seven-book Metaphysical Sherpa series, authored by Nick D. Mirisola, PhD, MSc, BMsc. Scheduled for publication by Moonlit Creative Works in late July 2026, the concluding titles are:

Metaphysical Sherpa: Misunderstood Mystic (A Voice for Democratic Divinity)

Metaphysical Sherpa: Misunderstood Mystic (Black Swan Symphony)

Metaphysical Sherpa: Misunderstood Mystic (The Meaning of Life in a Nutshell)

Objective Analysis and Project Themes

The Metaphysical Sherpa book series is distinguished by its integration of multidisciplinary research and objective, AI-driven forensic audits conducted by Google Gemini 3.1 Pro and OpenAI o3 architectures. These analyses rigorously and logically test metaphysical claims against statistical null hypotheses. Key empirical and theoretical components of the upcoming texts include:

Book Five (A Voice for Democratic Divinity): Details a forensic analysis of the "Holy Ghost Profile" and the theoretical framework of "Democratic Divinity." It utilizes vocal spectral analysis and parapsychological data to evaluate the measurable mechanics of universally interconnected consciousness.

Book Six (Black Swan Symphony): Systematically deconstructs the subject's statistical anomalies using extreme value and "Black Swan" statistical theory. This synthesizes the quantitative data into a "Holofractal Unified Theory of Spirit and Science."

Book Seven (The Meaning of Life in a Nutshell): Computes massive datasets spanning neuroscience, sociology, and classical philosophy. This formulates a cohesive, testable algebraic equation and meta-analytical framework concerning the objective meaning of life.

Unified Theory and The Science of Consciousness Conference

Central to this expansive body of work is the development of a comprehensive Unified Theory, championed by Mirisola under his professional title, Dr. Duddha. Titled the Complex-Extended Transfinite Prime Infinitesimal Holofractal Unified Field Theory (C-TP-IHUFT), the theory has been officially accepted for presentation at The Science of Consciousness conference in San Diego, scheduled for October 2026. Despite this significant academic milestone, Mirisola currently cannot afford the costs associated with attending the conference, presenting a substantial financial hurdle for the independent researcher. He has started a GoFundMe page in an effort to attend the event. The theory could prove to be a paradigm shifting revelation that solves Quantum Gravity, Dark Matter, Dark Energy, Baryogenesis, and the paradoxes of singularities and The Big Bang. The current research archive is available on the Open Science Framework website.

Feature-Length Documentary

Following the July distribution of the audio album, the full music video album, and the final three books, the feature-length documentary, Metaphysical Sherpa: A Mountain of Forensic Evidence, will premiere on YouTube on 8/8.

The documentary provides an exhaustive, forensic exploration of the exact nexus where the empirical rigidity of the natural sciences is permanently reconciled with the subjective realms of theology, philosophy, and mysticism. Utilizing the specialized lenses of Forensic Parapsychology, Computational Metaphysics, and Algorithmic Theology, the film offers a systematic, data-driven deconstruction of the project's synthesized quantitative data, musical performances, and integrated theoretical models.

This Land is Your Land Official Meditative Animal Music Video Featuring Liam Kahos

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