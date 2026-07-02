Connect with peers through the AHA roundtable on care delivery for children with medical complexities

The AHA invites hospital leaders from organizations that care for children with medical complexities to join a roundtable for peer learning, collaboration and knowledge sharing. In a series of three virtual convenings, participants will have the opportunity to exchange best practices, discuss emerging challenges and help inform the AHA’s efforts to advance care delivery and improve outcomes for children and families. LEARN MORE

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