CMS seeks to expand GLP-1 access for Medicare beneficiaries

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services July 1 launched the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge, a short-term demonstration program designed to provide eligible Medicare Part D beneficiaries with access to certain GLP-1 medications through Dec. 31, 2027. CMS said the program operates outside the standard Part D coverage and payment system, allowing eligible beneficiaries to receive covered GLP-1 drugs without financial risk to Part D plan sponsors.

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