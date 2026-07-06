Concordia Secures Fifth Consecutive RoSPA Award for Health and Safety Performance

Concordia's Executive Director Oliver Sawle receiving the RoSPA Gold Award for Health & Safety Performance Concordia's Head of HSEQ Baleshwar Singh receiving the RoSPA Gold Fleet Safety Award

2026 marks 5 years of RoSPA Award wins for Dubai-based integrated facilities management company

Our focus is on creating a culture where every employee takes ownership of safety, helping us protect our people, support our clients and continuously improve performance” — Baleshwar Singh

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concordia, a Dubai-based integrated facilities management company , has been recognised by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) for the fifth consecutive year, receiving a Gold Award for Health and Safety Performance and a Fleet Safety Gold Award for 2026.The awards recognise Concordia's health, safety and environmental (HSE) performance during 2025, when the company recorded more than 7.6 million lost-time injury (LTI)-free manhours. This contributed to a cumulative total of more than 14.3 million LTI-free manhours over a 24-month period across a workforce of more than 2,000 employees operating at over 40 project sites.In addition to the two RoSPA Awards, Concordia also received a Highly Commended Award in the Health and Safety Initiative of the Year category at both the 2025 Innovation in Facilities Management Awards and the 2026 MEP & FM Impact Awards.“Safety First, For Everyone is more than a programme at Concordia—it is embedded in how we operate every day,” said Baleshwar Singh, Head of HSEQ. “Our focus is on creating a culture where every employee takes ownership of safety, helping us protect our people, support our clients and continuously improve performance across our operations.”Oliver Sawle, Executive Director, added: “This fifth consecutive RoSPA Award is a powerful validation of our commitment to operational excellence. Strong safety practices are fundamental to delivering reliable, high-quality facilities management services and raising standards across the buildings and communities we serve.”About ConcordiaConcordia is a Dubai-based integrated facilities management company serving commercial, residential, educational and mixed-use developments across the UAE. The company delivers services spanning hard and soft facilities management, security, fit-out governance, parking management, professional staffing and technology-enabled operational solutions. Concordia manages more than 60 towers, five communities and multiple educational facilities, with a focus on service excellence, compliance and innovation.About the RoSPA AwardsThe RoSPA Awards now celebrates its 70th year as the UK’s largest and most impactful health and safety program. With 2,000 entries annually from over 60 countries, impacting over seven million employees, they offer a platform to spotlight an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in health and safety. Whether entrants seek non-competitive excellence recognition or vie for competitive awards across 20 industry sectors, the RoSPA Awards provide an unparalleled opportunity to stand among leaders shaping safer, healthier workplaces.

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