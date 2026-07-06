Furuno to deliver keynote at 'Auden TechDay 2026' in Taiwan

Auden TechDay 2026

NISHINOMIYA, HYOGO, JAPAN, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that Takahiko Ikeda, General Manager of the Development Department, System Products Division, will deliver a keynote address at the technology conference "Auden TechDay 2026," to be held on Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Taiwan. His keynote is titled "The Future of Industrial GNSS and Time Synchronization Products."

Purpose of the partnership

This keynote was made possible following the distributor agreement signed with Auden Techno Corp. (Headquarters: Taoyuan City, Taiwan; Chairman: Daniel Chang; hereinafter "Auden"), the host of the conference. Auden is a leading Taiwanese company with strong technical expertise in antenna and RF technologies and wireless communications, supported by a broad customer base. Under this agreement, the two companies will jointly promote Furuno's time-synchronization GNSS products in the Taiwan market.

About Auden TechDay 2026

Theme: Integration of Earth and Space, Intelligent Connectivity of All Things, Co-Creating an Unlimited Future

Date: July 9, 2026

Venue: Hua Nan International Convention Center, Taiwan

Host: Auden Techno Corp.

Overview: Now in its 10th year, Auden's flagship technology forum brings together experts from Switzerland, Japan, and Taiwan to discuss next-generation technologies including 6G communications, LEO satellites, biotech, AI, security, and sustainability.

Furuno Keynote: The Future of Industrial GNSS and Time Synchronization Products (Speaker: Takahiko Ikeda, General Manager of the Development Department, System Products Division, Furuno)

Official Page: https://www.digitimes.com.tw/seminar/Auden_20260709/



Keynote content

Ikeda's keynote will address the vital role of GNSS and PNT (Position, Velocity, and Timing) in supporting social infrastructure, the emerging threats such as jamming and spoofing observed in recent years, and Furuno's approach to addressing them. Drawing on the company's "GF-100," a new product incorporating a multi-layered defense design cultivated through years of experience, together with real-world validation conducted at the GNSS testing event "JammerTest" in Norway and Furuno's strategic focus areas — including time synchronization solutions for data centers and LEO-PNT (Low Earth Orbit PNT) initiatives — the keynote will share Furuno's outlook on the future of GNSS-based time synchronization.

Future outlook

Building on this agreement and the upcoming conference, Furuno and Auden will move beyond product supply to develop joint marketing activities, technical exchange, and an integrated support framework for regional customers. Through these efforts, the two companies will further accelerate the adoption of time synchronization solutions.

GF-100 Series：https://www.furuno.com/en/products/gnss-timing/gf-100/index.html

GNSS Receiver products：https://www.furuno.com/en/gnss/

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