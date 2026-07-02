Jury Finds Joseph Stokes Guilty of 2019 Murder of Aaron Ormsby in Meriden

(New Haven, CT) – New Haven Judicial District State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. announced today that a jury in New Haven Superior Court on June 29, 2026, found Joseph Stokes, age 26, of Waterbury, guilty of Murder, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-54a, Criminal Attempt to Commit Improper Sale of a Firearm, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-49 and § 29-33(a), Conspiracy to Commit Improper Sale of a Firearm in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-48(a) and § 29-33(a), and Carrying a Pistol or Revolver without a Permit, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 29-35(a). The Honorable Maria del Pilar Gonzalez presided over the jury trial.

According to evidence introduced at trial, on January 17, 2019, the defendant shot Aaron Ormsby, age 21, on Foster Street in Meriden. The victim was found unresponsive in the backyard, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to MidState Medical Center for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities located the defendant in South Carolina where he had fled following the murder. He was extradited back to Connecticut in April 2019 and charged with the murder in July 2021.

This matter was investigated by the Meriden Police Department, led by Detective Sergeant John Wagner. Bridgeport Police, Naugatuck Police, the Connecticut State Forensic Laboratory, and the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office all assisted in this investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Cynthia J. Lill and Assistant State’s Attorney Danielle M. Hottin, with assistance from Inspectors Michael Mastropetre and Eric Tracy, and Office of Victim Services Advocate Christie Ciancola.

The defendant is scheduled for sentencing on September 21, 2026 in New Haven Superior Court.