U.S. Navy, Royal Brunei Armed Forces conduct CARAT Brunei 2026 Final Planning Conference

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei Darussalam – Staff from Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7; Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72, 73, 75 and 76; Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, and U.S. Embassy Bandar Seri Begawan joined by representatives of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, July 1, to conduct the final planning conference (FPC) for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2026.

Ahead of CARAT Brunei 2026, service members and embassy representatives convened in the capital city of Bandar Seri Begawan to plan the exercise and discuss regional security cooperation and coordinate training evolutions to address shared maritime security concerns. The conference underscores the growing bilateral relations between Brunei Darussalam and the United States, as both nations are set to officially upgrade their ties to a strategic partnership.

"While each CARAT adapts and changes with the demands of the maritime environment, our close partnership with Brunei continues to strengthen,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Bert Bratton, chief of U.S. Military Group Brunei at the U.S. Embassy in Brunei Darussalam and U.S. head of delegation. "Last year we saw a robust series of engagements that led to the successful integration of our forces, and I expect to build on this success to further deepen military cooperation this year.”

The CARAT exercise series builds maritime exercises designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance interoperability among participating forces.

As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of assigned ships deployed to the Southeast Asia area of operations.

U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

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