The Independent School of Jakarta to Open a Senior Campus, Extending to A-Levels

An aerial view of the new ISJ Senior Campus in Pondok Indah, South Jakarta, with its full-size football pitch, gymnasium, and classroom buildings. Opening 2028.

ISJ's purpose-built Pondok Indah campus opens in 2028, letting Jakarta families keep their children at one school from Early Years through to A-Levels.

This development ensures that families can stay with us through to graduation, benefiting from the same values and continuity of care.” — Eileen Fisher, Head of ISJ

JAKARTA, JAKARTA, INDONESIA, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Independent School of Jakarta (ISJ) today announced plans for a purpose-built senior campus in Pondok Indah, South Jakarta, opening in 2028. Located 300 metres from the school's existing junior campus, the development completes a single, continuous educational journey for pupils from age 2 through to A-Levels.For families, the significance is straightforward: for the first time, children can join ISJ in Early Years and remain at the same school, with the same values and the same continuity of care, right through GCSEs and A-Levels to university. Current Year 7 pupils will be the first cohort to progress through to A-Levels on the new campus."As parents, you want your child to enjoy a joyful and fulfilled childhood, one which does not end too soon," said Eileen Fisher, Head of ISJ. "This development ensures that families can stay with us through to graduation, benefiting from the same values and continuity of care."A campus built around learningThe senior campus has been designed for the breadth of a modern British sixth-form education. Facilities will include science laboratories, technology labs, dedicated art and music studios, a theatre, a secondary library, and a football pitch. Every space has been planned to support the demands of GCSE and A-Level study.The architecture responds to Jakarta's climate. Shaded walkways, landscaped courtyards, and open-air connections between buildings allow pupils to move between lessons under cover, gather outside between them, and spend breaks in planted gardens.One school, all agesISJ delivers the English National Curriculum in full, from the Early Years Foundation Stage through to A-Levels, taught by teachers recruited from the UK's leading independent schools. In independent standardised assessments, ISJ pupils score in the top 10% of international schools worldwide, sitting 17 points above the international average in English and 18 points above in Maths.The senior campus sits within the wider record of The Schools Trust , the UK-registered charity behind ISJ. Since 2004, the Trust has founded and governed 16 British international schools across 11 countries. Every one has been rated "Excellent" in all categories of its UK government-accredited ISI inspection, and Trust schools have ranked 1st and 2nd across a network of more than 200 British schools internationally for A-Level and GCSE results."I'm so proud of what the ISJ community is building: a new campus and a complete pathway through to A-Levels," said Darren Brown, Trustee at The Schools Trust. "Exciting times."About The Independent School of JakartaThe Independent School of Jakarta is a British international school in Pondok Indah, South Jakarta, teaching the English National Curriculum to children aged 2 to 18. Founded in 2022, ISJ keeps every child known by name, with 15 pupils per class in Early Years, 20 from Year 1, and a staff-to-pupil ratio of 1:9. The school is required by The Schools Trust to hold British Schools Overseas (BSO) and Council of International Schools (CIS) accreditation.

Inside ISJ's New Senior Campus: One School From Age 2 to A-Levels in Jakarta

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