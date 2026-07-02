Holina Village Cyprus Extends Proven Therapeutic Community Model to Adults Amid UK, Ireland and Middle East Demand

Welcome To Holina Relax By The Pool Surrounded By Life

In its fourth year, Holina Village Cyprus opens its proven therapeutic community model to adults, responding to demand from the UK, Ireland and the Middle East.

We opened to adults because they kept finding us — and what they were looking for was exactly what we already do. The therapeutic community does not have an age limit. Recovery doesn’t either.” — Dr. Yossi Zubari, Founder, Holina Global

ACHNAS, LARNACA DISTRICT, CYPRUS, GREECE, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holina Village Cyprus — a residential rehabilitation centre set in the hills of Achnas, thirty minutes from Larnaca International Airport — announces the formal extension of its therapeutic community (TC) model to adult clients. Now in its fourth year of operation and rated 5.0 on Recovery.com, the centre opens to adults in direct response to a consistent increase in enquiries from the UK, Ireland, and the Middle East from individuals who fall outside its existing 16–25 programme.DEMAND-LED EXPANSIONAdults in the UK and Ireland face a well-documented gap in residential addiction treatment: NHS waiting lists leave those in active addiction without timely support, while domestic private residential rehab is predominantly clinical and institutional in character. For Middle Eastern clients, the requirement is a confidential, English-language residential setting outside their home country with genuine clinical depth. Holina Village meets all three markets’ needs — with immediate availability, an evidence-based therapeutic community model, and all-inclusive pricing starting from €9,350 per month (shared room) or €12,950 per month (private room). Pre-payment discounts of 5% and 15% are available for two and three months paid upfront respectively. Minimum stay is four weeks; recommended stay is twelve weeks.THE THERAPEUTIC COMMUNITY MODELThe TC model treats recovery as a way of living — built through structure, peer accountability, and genuine community membership. At Holina Village, this is delivered within a working farm sanctuary: daily routines involving animal care, orchard work, and shared community life create the conditions for sustained change. Clinical therapies include CBT, DBT, ACT, motivational interviewing, trauma-focused somatic therapy, breathwork, equine-assisted therapy, art and music therapy, and non-religious 12-Step integration. Every resident receives a fully individualised treatment plan. Many members of the Holina team have personal recovery experience of their own — bringing lived understanding to every resident's journey alongside clinical training.ADDICTIONS AND CONDITIONS TREATEDThe adult programme addresses ketamine addiction, cocaine addiction, cannabis addiction, alcohol dependency, gambling addiction, gaming addiction, and other behavioural addictions. Addiction is rarely experienced in isolation. Trauma, anxiety, depression, grief, and other emotional and behavioural challenges frequently accompany addiction — and are addressed within the same integrated programme from day one.WHAT CLIENTS AND FAMILIES SAY“11/10 experience and changed my life in more ways than I ever imagined. Can’t thank the staff and the program for what I they have done for me"— Verified Google Review, Former Resident (UK)“The staff here are all amazing this place taught me how to live my life and have fun again constant care and compassion amazing food perfect place to get the help you need”— Verified Google Review, Former ResidentABOUT HOLINA VILLAGE, CYPRUSHolina Village, Cyprus is a private residential dual treatment facility in Achnas, Larnaca District, Cyprus — now in its fourth year of operation. Founded by Dr. Yossi Zubari, the centre addresses addiction alongside trauma and emotional and behavioural health challenges within a therapeutic community model, drawing clients from the UK, Ireland, Europe, Israel, and the Middle East. Holina holds a Memorandum of Understanding with UCLan Cyprus (signed 25 October 2022) and a 5.0 verified rating on Recovery.com. Residential programmes start from €9,350/month (shared room) or €12,950/month (private room), all-inclusive. Minimum stay: 4 weeks.Visit holinacyprus.com.

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