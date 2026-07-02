Marble Unlimited Marks 27 Years of Custom Stone in Hillsborough

The family-owned countertop fabrication and installation business serves Triangle-area homeowners, designers, and builders with granite, quartz, marble, quartzi

took time to help me decide on what sink and faucet to select” — Marble Unlimited

HILLSBOROUGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marble Unlimited, a family-owned countertop fabrication and installation business established in 1997, continues to serve homeowners, builders, and designers across the Triangle with custom granite, quartz, marble, and quartzite countertops. The company operates a showroom in Hillsborough, North Carolina, where customers can browse hundreds of full slabs before making a purchase decision.Since opening in 1997, Marble Unlimited has built its reputation on direct stone importing, a wide slab inventory, and a customer-first approach to every project. Because the company imports its slabs directly, customers gain access to a large and varied selection while avoiding the markup that comes with working through a middleman. That model allows the business to serve a wide range of budgets and design preferences without sacrificing the quality of the material.The Hillsborough showroom displays hundreds of countertop options across multiple stone categories, giving customers a hands-on way to compare materials and finishes before committing to a choice. An interior designer is available on site to help guide selections, which customers have noted is particularly helpful when coordinating countertops with flooring, tile, cabinetry, and fixtures. Staff routinely assist customers in thinking through durability, maintenance requirements, and aesthetics to find the right material for each specific space.Marble Unlimited offers custom fabrication and installation across a wide range of stone products. On the countertop side, the company handles granite, quartz, marble, and quartzite for both kitchens and bathrooms. Beyond countertops, the business provides backsplash installation, bathroom tile installation, marble flooring installation, stone stairs installation, and stone floor restoration. For exterior projects, the company also installs pool decks and patios in stone, masonry stone veneer, and exterior cladding. Fireplace installation rounds out the service list, making the business a resource for stone-related projects throughout a home, from the kitchen to the yard.The company serves customers in Durham, Raleigh, Chapel Hill, and surrounding communities in the Research Triangle Park area. Homeowners planning a kitchen upgrade or a bathroom remodel represent a large share of the customer base, but contractors and designers working on residential builds and renovations also turn to the Hillsborough showroom for materials and fabrication. Because Marble Unlimited handles both fabrication and installation, customers work with the same team from material selection through the final install, which simplifies coordination and reduces the chance of problems on install day.Customer reviews on Google consistently praise the quality of the installation crew and the helpfulness of the staff during the selection process. One reviewer described the install team as working non-stop and efficiently on the hottest day of the year to remove old countertops and set new quartzite surfaces in place. Another customer, who used Marble Unlimited for countertops in 2010 and returned for a second project years later, cited the strong stone selection and the skill of the installation lead as reasons for coming back. Reviewers also highlight the pace of installation, with the company's website noting fast installation as a standard feature of service.Jennifer, who works directly with customers throughout the selection and planning process, has been recognized by name in multiple customer reviews for her patience, product knowledge, and willingness to take time explaining each step of the process. Reviewers describe her walking customers through material options, helping coordinate sinks and faucets, and drawing on personal experience with the products to give practical guidance. One customer noted that Jennifer "took time to help me decide on what sink and faucet to select" and explained everything throughout the process.The company is rated five stars by customers on Google and maintains a 5-star rating across review platforms. The website emphasizes fast installation and premium materials as core to the business model. The business continues to expand its slab inventory to reflect a wider range of styles, including hybrid stone products, limestone, soapstone, and the core granite, quartz, marble, and quartzite lines. That approach reflects a stated goal to "ensure Marble Unlimited is your one-stop source for everything you need" in stone.Homeowners in the Triangle who are considering a countertop replacement, a bathroom remodel, or a larger stone project can schedule a showroom visit or request a free quote through the company's website. The Hillsborough location is accessible to customers coming from Durham, Raleigh, Chapel Hill, and communities throughout the surrounding area.**About Marble Unlimited**Marble Unlimited is a family-owned countertop fabrication and installation business established in 1997 and located in Hillsborough, North Carolina. The company specializes in custom granite, quartz, marble, and quartzite countertops and provides a full range of stone installation services including backsplash installation, bathroom tile installation, marble flooring, stone stairs, pool decks and patios, fireplace installation, masonry stone veneer, exterior cladding, and stone floor restoration. As a direct importer of natural stone slabs, Marble Unlimited operates a showroom with hundreds of full slabs on display and serves homeowners, designers, and builders throughout Durham, Raleigh, Chapel Hill, and the greater Triangle area. The company is rated five stars by customers and can be reached at (919) 596-2325. Learn more at www.marbleunlimited.com **Contact:**Marble UnlimitedHillsborough, NC(919) 596-2325

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